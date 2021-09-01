Texas 6-week abortion ban law will take effect by allowance of the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme court allowed a Texas state law to ban abortions after six weeks to be upheld despite an emergency petition that was filed by Texas abortion clinics. They chose not to take up a hearing based on the petitions, giving Texas the authority to implement their law.

The Texas law was officially signed by the Governor in May 2021. It would outlaw the procedure after six weeks as well as place a fine of $10,000 on anyone who violated the law.

The decision to allow the law to take effect could be a precursor to the review of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban that the Court agreed to hear back in May. That Mississippi legislation was passed in 2018 and has been called a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

“This is a de facto overturning of Roe before the Supreme Court has time to hear the Mississippi case,” Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson told Politico. “And Texas will now go back to being a pre-Roe state, turning the clock back 50 years.”

Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban that will be heard by the Supreme Court was originally overturned by District Judge Carolton Reeves. That decision came after the state’s only abortion clinic in Jackson filed suit against the law.

In July 2021, Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a brief with the Supreme Court regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a move she said was to protect mothers and babies alike.

“There are those who would like to believe that Roe v. Wade settled the issue of abortion once and for all,” said Attorney General Fitch at the time. “But all it did was establish a special-rules regime for abortion jurisprudence that has left these cases out of step with other Court decisions and neutral principles of law applied by the Court.”

Since then more than 75 amicus briefs have been filed at the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Mississippi’s ban on most elective abortions after 15 weeks. Those filings came from legal scholars, doctors, democratic and female state lawmakers, governors, attorneys general and members of Congress.

Mississippi’s lawmakers also attempted to pass a six week abortion ban, or the Heartbeat bill in 2019. While it was signed by Governor Bryant at the time, the legislation was also stricken in court.