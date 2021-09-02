The month will promote the importance of voting and the significance of updating voter registration information

Secretary of State Michael Watson is joining members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in observing September as National Voter Registration Month. In August, Watson was named to NASS’s Executive Board as the Southern Region Vice President.

“September is national voter registration month and I’m teaming up with other Secretaries of State from around the country to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting,” said Secretary Watson.

Secretary @MichaelWatsonMS joins fellow members of @NASSorg in observing September as National Voter Registration Month. Watch the video to learn more about #NVRM and the voter registration process in Mississippi. 📰 PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/vXUQrDC9mk pic.twitter.com/Q3rJ6QFMEq — Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) September 1, 2021

Throughout the month of September, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, along with government agencies and organizations across the country, will be promoting the importance of voting and the significance of keeping your voter registration information updated.

“The right to vote is one of the greatest liberties in our country,” said Secretary Watson. “In 2020 alone, more than 113,000 Mississippians registered to vote. As of today, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported roughly 31,000 newly registered voters since January 1, 2021.”

September 28th will be recognized as Voter Registration Day. Leading up to this day, the Secretary of State’s Office will provide resources and guidelines to educate Mississippians on overall voter registration process.

U.S. Census data shows that 66.8% of eligible citizens over 18 voted in the 2020 presidential election, making last year’s turnout the highest of the 21st century. For the 2018 midterm elections, 53.4% of eligible citizens over 18 voted.

“As the state’s Chief Elections Officer, it’s my responsibility to ensure ALL eligible Mississippians exercise their right to vote. That’s why we are more than excited to participate in this national initiative to promote educational resources and build an informed voting population,” said Secretary Watson.

To register to vote in Mississippi, you must be: