MSU’s Institute of Clean Energy Technology receives $32.2 million to advance clean energy research and development.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) serves as a member of both the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Today, she announced the award of a $32.2 million contract to Mississippi State University to advance clean energy research and development.

The MSU Institute of Clean Energy Technology (ICET) provides the infrastructure and testing capabilities to help clean energy technology developers and government agencies find promising solutions to high-level environmental and public health problems.

MSU ICET will use this funding to continue applied research and development on air filtration and treatment.

“This ongoing research at Mississippi State will support the goal to accelerate development of nuclear power as a clean energy source in our nation. I’m pleased ICET will have resources to continue to work,” said Senator Hyde-Smith.

The Institute of Clean Energy Technology has concentrated its efforts on HEPA filter testing and on the development of radiological mapping technologies. Recently they established a Nuclear Quality Assurance Program (NQA-1) to help meet the needs of the nuclear power industry.

MSU ICET facilities include a department for machining and welding, a high-bay laboratory holding six industrial-scale HEPA filter test stands, and additional laboratories equipped for the safe testing of radioactive materials.

The contract is funded through FY2021 appropriations for the U.S. Department of Energy through a subcontract administered by the Savannah River National Laboratory. It includes a 13-month base contract beginning on Sept. 1, 2021, with up to four one-year options.