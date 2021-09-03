Lt. Governor Hosemann Receives National Award for Strong Support of Mississippi National Guard

Lt. Governor Hosemann’s efforts to make voting more accessible to overseas service members has earned him the award from the National Guard Association of the United States.

Hosemann was given the award in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by 4,000 active and retired soldiers from all over the U.S. The prestigious Major General Charles Dick Medal of Merit goes to state and national figures who have demonstrated significant and long lasting support of the National Guard.

“In recent days, we have again been reminded of the significant sacrifices our soldiers make every day for our freedoms,” Hosemann said. “The Mississippi National Guard are our American heroes.”

“Lt. Governor Hosemann has been a champion for the National Guard at home and abroad throughout his entire time in office,” Major General Janson “Durr” Boyles said. “We are thankful for his efforts to our brave men and women serving in the Mississippi National Guard.”

Hosemann worked from 2012 to 2020 during his time as Secretary of State to streamline absentee voting for deployed service members. He also created an online clearning house of Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act information.

He also traveled to numerous armories, hospitals, and bases—including active combat zones in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan—to provide information to and receive feedback from soldiers about UOCAVA voting.

Since taking office as Lt. Governor he has also been on the ground after major natural disasters, vaccination sites and in general visits with soldiers to understand their missions.