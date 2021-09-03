Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum

The Mississippi Legislature is pondering eliminating the state’s individual income tax to help supercharge Mississippi’s economy.

In the latest U.S. Census, the state lost more than 6,000 residents, the first population loss for the state after 60 years of largely stagnant growth compared to neighboring states.

Florida, Tennessee and Texas all enjoyed large-scale population growth in the last decade. One thing the trio share besides dynamic, high-growth economies is the lack of a personal income tax.

The population of Florida grew from nearly 19 million in 2010 to 21.5 million, an increase of 13.8 percent.

Tennessee’s population increased from 6.3 million in 2010 to nearly 7 million, an increase of 8.5 percent.

The Lone Star State had the biggest growth of all regionally, as its population expanded from 25 million in 2010 to 29 million with the latest count, a 16 percent increase.

Mississippi policymakers realize that if Mississippi wants to enjoy population growth (a good indicator of a healthy economy since residents tend to vote with their feet for better jobs and living conditions), changes have to be made to the state’s tax code.

The Legislature’s Joint Tax Study Committee wrapped up two days of hearings on August 26 as experts testified about the possible benefits of scrapping the tax.

One advantage to getting rid of the state’s personal income tax — which is assessed at the rate of zero on the first $3,000 of taxable income, 3 percent on the next $2,000, 4 percent on the next $5,000 and 5 percent on all taxable income exceeding $10,000 — is that it is relatively low hanging fruit when it comes to the percentage of the state’s tax revenues.

Revenue from the income tax (more than $709 million in fiscal 2021) accounted for only 7.45 percent of the $9.5 billion in tax revenues collected by the state Department of Revenue. Sales tax accounted for 36.1 percent of all revenues collected ($3.44 billion). In fiscal 2020, sales tax ($3.22 billion) accounted for 39 percent of revenue collected while the income tax added up to 4.29 percent. That skew was likely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those numbers are pretty consistent with past experience. In fiscal 2019, sales tax revenues ($3.12 billion) represented 38.2 percent of all DOR collections while the state income tax ($490 million) added up to 5.85 percent.

Of the more than $9.5 billion in tax collections by the DOR in fiscal 2021 (which ended on June 30), about 69 percent of those monies are deposited in the state’s general fund. About 17.5 percent of those revenues go to municipalities.

The only pitfall of increasing a consumption tax (sales) while lowering the income tax is that it’d make the state’s tax revenues even more vulnerable to a severe economic downturn. The counter to that argument is that the state’s so-called rainy day fund has been kept stocked by lawmakers in case of just such an eventuality.

The initial tax reform proposal that House Speaker Philip Gunn drafted that passed the House this past session would’ve phased out the state’s income tax. To compensate for the loss of revenue, the sales tax rate would’ve been increased from 7 percent to 9.5 percent.

Increasing the state’s sales tax by a percentage point would create more than $491 million in additional revenue.

While Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker Gunn and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann seem to agree on the principle that the income tax should be phased out, details will be key. Will it be a slow phaseout that guarantees little economic benefit while opening the door for a hostile future Legislature to overturn it? Can minor adjustments to the sales tax rate be enough to make eliminating the income tax revenue neutral?

Whatever the solution, axing the state’s personal income tax is guaranteed to put more money in the pockets of working Mississippians while boosting spending and economic activity.

Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum – Promoting market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.