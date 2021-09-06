Today is Labor Day, “a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Mississippi workers, from the Coast to Corinth, are a prime example of a workforce who builds opportunity for tomorrow while securing our freedoms today.

Each and every worker is vitally important, no matter the job or the income level. Every worker is a part of what makes Mississippi great.

We can be proud of the workers in Mississippi this Labor Day, and we should recognize each of our own strategic importance in the health and safety of America. All workers matters.

Whether you push a broom, push buttons, push paper, or push people to succeed, each of us has a specific strategic role to play in our collective opportunity and success in our republic.

Thank you all for doing your part this Labor Day. Your efforts are appreciated or noticed.

If for some reason you are not working, perhaps unwilling to find a job that you may believe to be beneath you or unworthy of you, let me encourage you to look beyond yourself and contribute. Bring your energy into our labor force as we continue to grow the Mississippi economy and increase opportunities for the next generation.

There are plenty of “Now Hiring” signs all around just waiting for committed workers. Be diligent, be on time, and work your way up. There is tremendous self-worth, respect and community value in you doing your part in our workforce.

As Jordan Peterson once said, “Perhaps you are overvaluing what you don’t have and undervaluing what you do.”

Happy Labor Day to all of us workers… Thank you for doing your part for Mississippi and America!