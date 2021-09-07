Virtual forum will promote best practices to spur innovation in the public sector.

On Tuesday, September 28th, the State of Mississippi will work with Government Technology to host the Virtual Digital Government Summit in order to promote best practices and encourage innovation in the public sector.

Please join us on September 28, 2021 for the MS Virtual Digital Government Summit! Visit https://t.co/pEXY4V01Ug for more information and to register. #govtechlive — MS Dept. of ITS (@MSDeptofITS) September 7, 2021

This will be the tenth year in which the State of Mississippi and Government Technology have hosted the Mississippi Digital Government Summit.

David C. Johnson, Chief Information Officer for the State of Mississippi, stated that, “this event provides an excellent forum for IT Government leaders to interact with our industry counterparts to facilitate a dialog with the goal of providing the citizens of Mississippi an improved level of government service delivery through innovative technology.”

The conference will be held in a virtual format on Zoom for Government and the sessions will cover topics such as transforming the government experience, the post-pandemic workplace, the future of work and leadership, and more.

The following leaders will be speaking at the 2021 Summit:

Governor Tate Reeves, State of Mississippi

James Clear, Habits Expert, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author

Heather McGowan, Future of Work Strategist, Co-Author of The Adaptation Advantage

Jim Meskimen, Actor, Voice Artist, Comedian, Impressionist

Phil Bertolini, Vice President for the Center for Digital Government

Alan Cox, Executive Vice President and Publisher for the Government Technology magazine

Deborah F. Dent, Ph.D., chief Information Officer for Jackson State University

Kenny Holmes, Sr., Director of US SLED, Fortinet

Michael Light, Cyber Security Strategist for AT&T

Joe Morris, Deputy Chief Innovation Officer for the Center for Digital Government

Renée Murray, CPM,PMP, E-Government Program Lead, Department of Information Technology Services, State of Mississippi

Craig Orgeron, Executive Government Advisor, Amazon Web Services

Tony Powell, Chief Strategist for State and Local Government (SLG) Central Region, Dell Technologies

Nishanth Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer, University of Mississippi

Teri Takai, Vice President, Center for Digital Government

Dana Wilson, Senior General Manager, Mississippi NIC Division, Tyler Technologies

Dorthy K. Young, Ph.D., MHSA, Chief Health Data, Operations, and Research Officer, Department of Health, State of Mississippi

Visit here for more information and to register.