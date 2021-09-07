Virtual forum will promote best practices to spur innovation in the public sector.
On Tuesday, September 28th, the State of Mississippi will work with Government Technology to host the Virtual Digital Government Summit in order to promote best practices and encourage innovation in the public sector.
Please join us on September 28, 2021 for the MS Virtual Digital Government Summit! Visit https://t.co/pEXY4V01Ug for more information and to register. #govtechlive
This will be the tenth year in which the State of Mississippi and Government Technology have hosted the Mississippi Digital Government Summit.
David C. Johnson, Chief Information Officer for the State of Mississippi, stated that, “this event provides an excellent forum for IT Government leaders to interact with our industry counterparts to facilitate a dialog with the goal of providing the citizens of Mississippi an improved level of government service delivery through innovative technology.”
The conference will be held in a virtual format on Zoom for Government and the sessions will cover topics such as transforming the government experience, the post-pandemic workplace, the future of work and leadership, and more.
The following leaders will be speaking at the 2021 Summit:
- Governor Tate Reeves, State of Mississippi
- James Clear, Habits Expert, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author
- Heather McGowan, Future of Work Strategist, Co-Author of The Adaptation Advantage
- Jim Meskimen, Actor, Voice Artist, Comedian, Impressionist
- Phil Bertolini, Vice President for the Center for Digital Government
- Alan Cox, Executive Vice President and Publisher for the Government Technology magazine
- Deborah F. Dent, Ph.D., chief Information Officer for Jackson State University
- Kenny Holmes, Sr., Director of US SLED, Fortinet
- Michael Light, Cyber Security Strategist for AT&T
- Joe Morris, Deputy Chief Innovation Officer for the Center for Digital Government
- Renée Murray, CPM,PMP, E-Government Program Lead, Department of Information Technology Services, State of Mississippi
- Craig Orgeron, Executive Government Advisor, Amazon Web Services
- Tony Powell, Chief Strategist for State and Local Government (SLG) Central Region, Dell Technologies
- Nishanth Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer, University of Mississippi
- Teri Takai, Vice President, Center for Digital Government
- Dana Wilson, Senior General Manager, Mississippi NIC Division, Tyler Technologies
- Dorthy K. Young, Ph.D., MHSA, Chief Health Data, Operations, and Research Officer, Department of Health, State of Mississippi
Visit here for more information and to register.