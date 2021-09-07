Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi workers, from the Coast to Corinth, are a prime example of a workforce who builds opportunity for tomorrow while securing our freedoms today.

Each and every worker is vitally important, no matter the job or the income level. Every worker is a part of what makes Mississippi great.

We can be proud of the workers in Mississippi this Labor Day, and we should recognize each of our own strategic importance in the health and safety of America. All workers matters.

Whether you push a broom, push buttons, push paper, or push people to succeed, each of us has a specific strategic role to play in our collective opportunity and success in our republic.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 5,781 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 125 deaths, and 146 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 452,644 cases, 8,664 deaths, and 1,185,057 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Pogg0va88o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 6, 2021

AP issues correction on calls to Mississippi Poison Control about Ivermectin – 70% was actually 2%

AP has issued an embarrassing correction to its fear-mongering article claiming that 70 percent of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control were about ivermectin complications. The actual number was two percent. https://t.co/41c72JMcRY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2021

MEMA Hotline for Ida assistance

NEW HOTLINE HOURS: MEMA's Hurricane Ida hotline will now be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:30 PM. For questions regarding assistance following #Ida, call the number below: pic.twitter.com/rx1e6ycMaj — msema (@MSEMA) September 6, 2021

The Starkville Board of Aldermen will be meeting tomorrow and discussing a possible vaccine mandate for all city employees.

Once citizens heard of the proposal, both city employees and citizens are planning to gather outside of city hall to protest the motion.