YP – Labor Day: Mississippi workforce builds opportunity for tomorrow while securing our freedoms today

Mississippi workers, from the Coast to Corinth, are a prime example of a workforce who builds opportunity for tomorrow while securing our freedoms today.

Each and every worker is vitally important, no matter the job or the income level. Every worker is a part of what makes Mississippi great.

We can be proud of the workers in Mississippi this Labor Day, and we should recognize each of our own strategic importance in the health and safety of America. All workers matters.

Whether you push a broom, push buttons, push paper, or push people to succeed, each of us has a specific strategic role to play in our collective opportunity and success in our republic.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

AP issues correction on calls to Mississippi Poison Control about Ivermectin – 70% was actually 2%

MEMA Hotline for Ida assistance

WCBI – Vaccine mandate proposal sparks planned protest outside of city hall

The Starkville Board of Aldermen will be meeting tomorrow and discussing a possible vaccine mandate for all city employees.

Once citizens heard of the proposal, both city employees and citizens are planning to gather outside of city hall to protest the motion.

