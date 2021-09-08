Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The winners of the “Pitch in the V-Quad” competition were announced recently in Ridgeland. The Mississippi Development Authority event, supported by the Energy Program for Innovation Clusters Prize from the U.S. Department of Energy, is an opportunity for Mississippi innovators to showcase potential advancements in energy and agriculture technology.

“MDA congratulates the winners of these grants, and we look forward to the success of their projects,” said Dr. Sumesh Arora, Ph.D., director of MDA’s Energy and Natural Resources Division and V-Quad Team co-leader. “This next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs are an exciting look at the future of energy and agriculture technologies in Mississippi.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 704 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 21 deaths, and 146 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 453,348 cases, 8,685 deaths, and 1,185,057 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/kC4NwfNMVS — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 7, 2021

On Tuesday, September 28th, the State of Mississippi will work with Government Technology to host the Virtual Digital Government Summit in order to promote best practices and encourage innovation in the public sector.

This will be the tenth year in which the State of Mississippi and Government Technology have hosted the Mississippi Digital Government Summit.

David C. Johnson, Chief Information Officer for the State of Mississippi, stated that, “this event provides an excellent forum for IT Government leaders to interact with our industry counterparts to facilitate a dialog with the goal of providing the citizens of Mississippi an improved level of government service delivery through innovative technology.”

MEMA requests FEMA assessment for individual assistance

MEMA has requested Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments from FEMA for Individual Assistance following Hurricane #Ida. Eight counties are included in this request. Click the link to read more: https://t.co/1NEpNUyFq1 pic.twitter.com/Of6HXroVjZ — msema (@MSEMA) September 7, 2021

The Mississippi Public Utilities Staff is looking to hire two Utilities Analysts. Those positions will assist the division director in examining and analyzing financial records and rate structures in filings, reports, testimony, data, and exhibits submitted by utility companies providing natural gas, electric, water/sewer, and telecommunications in Mississippi.

The analysts will prepare and review complex fiscal analyses and reports; analyze economic, financial, and other data related to public utility regulation; prepare case materials required in regulatory proceedings; and develop relationships with various internal and external stakeholders as part of the regulatory process.

Governor Reeves approves MS National Guard assistance for California

I recently approved @CalGuard’s request for @nationalguardMS Aviators to support their ongoing efforts in battling the California wildfires. 10 soldiers & a Chinook helicopter deployed today.



Mississippians always step up when others are in need, & our prayers are with them. pic.twitter.com/YXupt1yIx3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 7, 2021

The Starkville Board of Alderman approved a policy that urges city employees to get vaccinated with a 5-2 vote.

Alderman of Ward 7, Henry Vaughn, and Alderman of Ward 1, Ben Carver were the two to reject the policy.

The policy gives the employees the opinion to be vaccinated or not.

For those who choose not to be vaccinated, they will have to: