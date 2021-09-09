Lawmakers consider ways to improve workforce development in Mississippi for the 2022 Legislative session.
Senator David Parker sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss workforce development in Mississippi. This topic has been among one of the most talked about in the last several years within the Legislature as it combines Mississippi’s economic situation, jobs and education for a more productive workforce.
See what he had to say regarding measures passed to improve workforce, where CARES Act dollars went and how they hope to continue improving the state’s workforce come 2022.