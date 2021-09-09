U.S. Senator Roger Wicker met with the Mississippi Transportation Commission and MDOT Executive Director Brad White on Thursday Morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White, along with Mississippi Transportation Commissioners and other key individuals from communities and the Legislature met with Senator Roger Wicker on Thursday to discuss the massive infrastructure bill coming down from the federal government this year.

Wicker serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. He also serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Together, the two committees have oversight over a large portion of the nation’s infrastructure needs and were key to negotiating the scope of the Senate’s recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package that is now pending in the House of Representatives.

Wicker did vote for the bipartisan bill that will ultimately send $3.3 billion for roads and highways and $225 million for bridges to Mississippi.

MDOT reported that there are over 6,000 miles of highway and 1,000 bridges in the state that are in poor condition and need repairs. These projects could directly benefit from the infrastructure package. The senator also spoke to the Commissioners about existing federal funding opportunities for Mississippi infrastructure projects and his support for the state’s applications for federal transportation infrastructure grants.