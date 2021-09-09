The company is creating 25 new jobs with a $5.4 million corporate investment.

Summit Plastics, manufacturer of custom polyethylene film and bags, is expanding in Summit. The project is a $5.4 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“Mississippians are hard workers and take pride in a job well done, as evidenced by Summit Plastics’ decision to grow and create 25 new jobs for the residents of Pike County after nearly 30 years in business,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Companies like Summit Plastics comprise the backbone of our state’s economy, and I know our strong, pro-business environment, talented workforce and the unwavering support of economic developers at the state and local levels will ensure Summit Plastics enjoys many more decades of growth and success in Pike County.”

Founded in 1994, Summit Plastics provides custom plastic film and sheet products for a blue-chip customer base. The company was purchased in 2015 and has since grown from 52 employees to more than 110. Production also has increased from 20 million pounds per year to 40 million pounds. Within the next four years, Summit Plastics’ goal is to reach 85 million pounds per year.

“Once again, the state, Pike County and the town of Summit have stepped up to help our business continue to grow and provide good paying jobs with excellent benefits to the great people of Mississippi,” Summit Plastics CEO Tom Nathanson said. “Mississippi clearly is one of the best business environments in the entire United States.”

For the expansion, Summit Plastics will construct a 12,000-square-foot addition onto its 98,000-square-foot facility. The company also will add three blown film extrusion lines, with at least one being a multi-layer line.

“Pike County is proud to support Summit Plastics. This expansion stands as another testament to what can happen through positive collaboration,” Pike County Economic Development District Executive Director Jill Busby, CEcD said. “On behalf of the Pike County Economic Development District, I commend Summit Plastics for your partnership, your continued investment and your commitment to bringing quality jobs to southwest Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building construction. MDA also certified Summit Plastics for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The town of Summit, Pike County and Entergy also are assisting with the project.

“We are grateful to Summit Plastics for choosing to continually expand in Summit. Summit Plastics has been a great corporate citizen for nearly three decades, and we thank them for providing stable, well-paying careers to the people of Summit, Pike County and beyond,” said Summit Mayor Percy Robinson

Summit Plastics expects to complete the expansion by March of 2022 and plans to immediately begin filling the 25 new jobs.

“On behalf of the Pike County Board of Supervisors, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Summit Plastics for choosing to continually expand and invest in our community by adding additional quality jobs for our deserving citizens,” added Pike County Board of Supervisors President Robert Accardo.