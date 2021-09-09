Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves to get in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act within the next 120 days. He also ruled that Dr. Michael Hogan would be appointed as monitor to oversee the state’s progress…

…On Tuesday, Judge Reeves implemented mandates that must be included in the final plan submitted by the state within 180 days of the plan being formulated, as reported by WLBT.

The mandate includes evaluating patients to determine whether they qualify for at-home or community-based care, the planning for discharge of all patients admitted to state hospitals within 24 hours of their admission, and the discharge of individuals appointed to a state hospital previously within a year of their admission.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,934 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 102 deaths, and 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 455,282 cases, 8,787 deaths, and 1,203,290 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/2qCgV4TWAY — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 8, 2021

The 162nd Mississippi State Fair is next month, October 6 through 17. On Tuesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the details of the Mississippi State Fair.

Gates to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will open with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at Gate 1 located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite Streets in Jackson…

…Gate admission price is $5.00 per person and the parking fee is $5.00 per car. Children aged 6 and under will be admitted free of charge.

The public can purchase Advance Admission Tickets at the Coliseum Box Office beginning today at 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6. There will be free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 11.

State Election Commission certifies unopposed special election candidates

Congratulations to these fine public servants! I appointed each of you because I knew you would serve with honor and ability! Proud to know that each of you is now unopposed, ready to hit the ground running, and prepared to serve this great state. pic.twitter.com/fFXymW3cG4 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 8, 2021

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congressional leaders on Wednesday warning that if Congress does not act to raise the debt ceiling soon “the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October.”

Republicans are maintaining their position against raising the nation’s debt limit as the Democratic majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate continue their rush to pass trillions of dollars in new spending largely to advance the left’s political and social agenda.

Both parties have raised the debt limit when in the majority in the past, often delaying such votes until the eleventh hour. Secretary Yellen warned Congress that doing so “can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States.”

Lt. Governor Hosemann touts classroom spending

The #msleg provided an additional $8M for classroom supplies this year. It has been a difficult couple of years, but we are proud of our #Mississippi teachers who are always thinking about their students' needs. pic.twitter.com/Db1YxEQQvD — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) September 8, 2021

Ocean Aero, manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going autonomous underwater and surface vehicles, is relocating its manufacturing operations and headquarters from San Diego to Gulfport. The project is a $4.65 million corporate investment and will create 45 jobs.

“The state of Mississippi thanks the Ocean Aero team for choosing to bring these exciting manufacturing operations to Mississippi. I remain firmly focused on the development of our maritime industry and blue economy and am glad to welcome Ocean Aero to the Gulf Coast,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Every day, invaluable research is conducted in the waters off of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, helping grow our blue economy while providing exciting, high-tech jobs for many in our state. The company’s easy access to the Gulf of Mexico, along with our research-intensive universities and strong business climate, position the company for many years of success in Gulfport.”

Flaggs said the board will approve the budget Sept. 15, which is the state-mandated deadline. He said the resolution approving the budget will include provisions to increase the mayor’s salary by $20,000 and a 3-percent raise for Aldermen Mike Mayfield and Alex Monsour, raising their salaries from $85,224.67 to $87,781.41…

…Flaggs said, “I’m going to recommend, not for me, but that the office of the mayor’s salary go $20,000 above what it is now and be comparable to other cities.”

The move would increase the mayor’s salary from $106,520.12 to $126,520.12.

“The mayor of Clarksdale makes $122,000 and he ain’t got but 15,000 people,” Flaggs said.