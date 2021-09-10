Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith’s speech is made in observation of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, today issued the following statement to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States:

This year we mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a renewed and solemn attention to sacrifice, patriotism, and our future.

It’s hard to believe two decades have passed since the worst attack on our beloved nation. Our hearts and minds remain seared by the horrific images of the death and destruction inflicted on us on September 11, 2001.

We know that grieving is not an annual event. It is a constant, grueling journey of heartache and healing for those who lost loved ones on 9/11 and in the battles that followed.

While 9/11 reminds us of devastation, we also remember the incredible acts of heroism performed by Americans—the brave souls on Flight 93 who saved so many lives at the cost of their own and the first responders who ran selflessly into danger to save lives.

We remember how Americans came together, united against terror, and determined that good will overcome evil.

We honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed life, limb, and time away from their families to fight terrorism. The past two decades have been years of persistent and heightened vigilance.

I firmly believe good will overcome evil, but not without constant watchfulness. As much as we long to vanquish terrorism, this dark threat will not simply disappear.

We, as a nation, committed 20 years ago not to allow any terrorist to threaten and wreak havoc on our nation or our friends. So many have sacrificed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other hotspots to fulfill that promise. Today, we must stay true to that promise even through setbacks.

Today, I pray for continued strength, unity, and healing for all Americans and our nation. May we never forget. And, may God bless America.

9/10/2021