Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference late Friday in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will attempt to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine across the country through the Department of Labor.

Reeves began by saying he believes that the only reason Biden came out with this plan, which is unconstitutional under his authority in the Executive branch, was simply a ploy to take the media attention off of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reeves said he believes the President is making this announcement to distract from the conversation of the last two weeks, which has been the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. #covid19 #vaccine — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 10, 2021

Reeves first commented on the plan shortly after President Biden’s press conference. He took to Twitter saying “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

He later appeared on Fox News saying Mississippi will consider legal action against the overreach from the President regarding these vaccine mandates. At this time no executive order has been issued by Biden. However, the White House indicated the plan would take effect in the weeks to come.