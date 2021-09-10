Scott Waller with the Mississippi Economic Council spoke with Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the recent hearings by lawmakers regarding the possible elimination of the state income tax.

Waller says there is more to investigate, as to how other taxes could be impacted before eliminating individual income tax.

Waller says as MEC has listened to its members the issue has not been at the forefront for businesses across the state to date. He says the Legislature has a tall order ahead in the 2022 session as it considers the topic while balancing other needs such as education, workforce development and more.