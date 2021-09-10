Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

During the 2020 session, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 25 which directed that Mississippi courts were to have their records online by July 1, 2021.

On June 30, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 25 into law. HB 25 mandates the use of the MEC system in all Chancery, Circuit, and County Courts in the state. The MEC team continues to bring new courts onto the system with the support of the new law.

The law stated that it will require, “Each circuit, chancery and county court in this state to require all pleadings and other papers to be served, filed, signed or verified by electronic means in conformity with the Mississippi electronic court system procedures…”

Gov. Reeves responds to President Biden’s vaccine mandates

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Senator David Parker sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss workforce development in Mississippi. This topic has been among one of the most talked about in the last several years within the Legislature as it combines Mississippi’s economic situation, jobs and education for a more productive workforce.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 3,138 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 83 deaths, and 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 458,420 cases, 8,870 deaths, and 1,208,799 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/I4RDxAb6mm — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 9, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White, along with Mississippi Transportation Commissioners and other key individuals from communities and the Legislature met with Senator Roger Wicker on Thursday to discuss the massive infrastructure bill coming down from the federal government this year.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) are calling for hearings on what took place in Afghanistan as troops were withdrawn in what Tuberville called a “disastrous withdrawal.”

The two were joined by 8 other committee colleagues in urging the Senate Armed Service committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI) to use the committee’s authority to hold such hearings in a letter.

Since sending the letter, the committee announced they would hold an initial slate of hearings to examine the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and lessons learned from the 20-year conflict.

Summit Plastics, manufacturer of custom polyethylene film and bags, is expanding in Summit. The project is a $5.4 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“Mississippians are hard workers and take pride in a job well done, as evidenced by Summit Plastics’ decision to grow and create 25 new jobs for the residents of Pike County after nearly 30 years in business,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Companies like Summit Plastics comprise the backbone of our state’s economy, and I know our strong, pro-business environment, talented workforce and the unwavering support of economic developers at the state and local levels will ensure Summit Plastics enjoys many more decades of growth and success in Pike County.”

Last week, I found myself—a perfectly healthy 60-year-old—in a local hospital suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant. A doctor buddy pushed me to get to an emergency CAT scan of my lungs, and within hours, blood thinners were applied intravenously for clots in my lungs, and antibiotics for the pneumonia too. Thanks to some great local health care providers, I’m home and on the mend.

While I was recovering, a friend sent me a link to your appearance on a national news show to talk about the spreading virus in our mutual home of Oxford, Mississippi. Several times, you told the anchor you were frustrated with your constituents over local COVID vaccination rates. Then came the exchange that revealed an ugly side.