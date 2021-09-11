Reeves signs order recognizing the anniversary of 9/11

On Friday, Governor Reeves signed Executive Order 1559 proclaiming September 11, 2021, as “Patriot Day and a Day of Prayer and Remembrance” in Mississippi to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The executive order also requires that all flags of the United States of America and the State of Mississippi be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas of its jurisdiction beginning at sunrise until sunset on September 11, 2021.

“Twenty years ago, our Nation was devastated by the worst terrorist attacks in its history,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi will never forget the innocent victims lost, and those who rose from the ashes of heartbreak to aid in rescue and recovery efforts and to defend the United States both here and abroad. I urge all Mississippians to participate in a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those we lost as a result of these horrific attacks.”

A copy of the executive order can be found below:

Executive Order 1559 Flags Lowered Patriots Day and a Day of Prayer and Remembrance 2021 by yallpolitics on Scribd