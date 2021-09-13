Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden revealed a six-pronged strategy the White House says is meant to reduce the spread of the COVID Delta variant and boost vaccination rates nationwide for the 80 million unvaccinated Americans. Biden said his mandates are not about freedom or personal choice, but rather protecting Americans.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

According to the White House, Biden’s COVID-19 Action Plan aims to get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep schools and the economy open…

…Many Americans, Mississippi officials, and other government officials are hitting back at President Biden’s plan to pursue vaccination mandates, a step Biden himself said he would not do in December 2020. Yet, now, some nine months later, Biden is doing what he once said he would not.

Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference late Friday in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will attempt to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine across the country through the Department of Labor.

Reeves began by saying he believes that the only reason Biden came out with this plan, which is unconstitutional under his authority in the Executive branch, was simply a ploy to take the media attention off of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring rain to Mississippi

Tropical Storm Nicholas is approaching the Texas coast this morning and will be moving Northeast throughout this week. It is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression by Wednesday as it moves through Louisiana before eventually bringing its rains to Mississippi.

Stay weather aware and prepare now for any localized flooding that may occur as a result of predicted heavy rains.

As of this week, a fourth Republican opponent has officially entered Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District race to challenge incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Palazzo’s ethics inquiry into campaign spending practices raised eyebrows earlier this year, which has led some would-be candidates to believe he is vulnerable at the ballot box.

Longtime Hancock Whitney Bank fixture Clay Wagner filed his statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on September 7th to run for the South Mississippi seat. The filing shows Wagner is using Nashville, Tennessee-based Troy Brewer with Political Financial Management to handle his campaign funds.

Governor extends COVID State of Emergency for 30 days

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,892 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 35 deaths, and 135 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 460,312 cases, 8,905 deaths, and 1,215,723 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/G5i31UGnuH — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 10, 2021

Scott Waller with the Mississippi Economic Council spoke with Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the recent hearings by lawmakers regarding the possible elimination of the state income tax.

Waller says as MEC has listened to its members the issue has not been at the forefront for businesses across the state to date. He says the Legislature has a tall order ahead in the 2022 session as it considers the topic while balancing other needs such as education, workforce development and more.

Restaurants in Tupelo can serve alcoholic beverages earlier in the day now.

The Tupelo City Council passed a vote allowing businesses to sell beer and light wine to customers starting at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

However, restaurants are required to wait until 10 a.m. before serving liquor, spirits, and non-light wine.