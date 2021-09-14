“Physicians have an ethical obligation to ensure that medical information they provide in a media environment is accurate, inclusive of known risks and benefits, commensurate with their medical expertise, and based on valid scientific evidence and insight gained from professional experience,” the statement announced.

“We’re not just fighting an epidemic; we’re fighting an infodemic,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) at a gathering of foreign policy and security experts in Munich, Germany, in mid- February, referring to fake news that “spreads faster and more easily than this virus.”

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Boston University, told CNBC that she “[thinks] social media is playing a big role in amplifying misinformation, which is leading to people not taking the vaccine, which is killing them,” she said. “It’s the honest truth. Covid, right now, is a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Today, the Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 2,070 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 85 deaths, and 121 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. MSDH reports that 1,241,087 Mississippians are now fully vaccinated.

On September 1st, Dr. Dobbs joined Y’all Politics Publisher Alan Lange to discuss a variety of topics, including masks, mask mandates, vaccine hesitancy, and the durability of the vaccine and natural immunity.

Dobbs acknowledges that COVID-19 vaccination numbers and rates have risen with nearly 1.4 million Mississippians with at least one dose.

“Most of the older population is vaccinated, Dobbs said, which is why the state is seeing more hospitalizations with young age groups – 30 and 40 year olds – than before since those younger age groups are less vaccinated,” Dobbs said then.