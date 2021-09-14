Don’t miss musical artists in October at the Mississippi State Fair

The Mississippi State Fair is coming to town on October 6th and will last through the 17th. This is the 162nd state fair in Jackson at the fair grounds.

Along with rides, food and livestock the fair has announced this years entertainment lineup for guests.

Starting on October 6th, Magnolia Drive will perform for the opening night for the fair. This is also designated as Mississippi Hero’s Night. Next up, SmashMouth is set to perform on the Budweiser Stage on October 7th, Riley Green will perform October 12 and The Bar-Kays are taking the stage on October 14th.

Enjoyed highlighting some of the all new and classic attractions coming to the Mississippi State Fair October 6-17! Mark your calendar to join us. pic.twitter.com/SO464oTSK8 — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) September 9, 2021

While those may be some of the bigger headliners there are still tons of other acts throught the two week fair you don’t want to miss like Pinola native Kayla Berry and Jackson band Pine Sap on October 10th or T.B. Ledford and the Accumulators from Madison on the 13th.

You can view a full list of performances HERE.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on the 6th. Don’t miss out on the yearly petting zoo, Frontier Village train depot, Zerbini Family Circus, the always intriguing pig races, West Texas Rattlesnake show, Tumbleweed Crossing and of course, the fairs famous honey buttermilk biscuit booth.