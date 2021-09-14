Submitted by State Senator Daniel Sparks

Mr. President, you are wrong. You are wrong on the crisis at the border, you are wrong on inflation, you are wrong on the economy, you are wrong on Afghanistan and you are wrong to attempt to circumvent the Constitution.

A private employer establishes the terms of employment with their company. They are the risk takers, the capital investors and the decision makers. You have no right, neither in law nor principle, to interfere in this private business relationship with a vaccine mandate.

You are likely not too familiar with these concepts as you have been a student or a taxpayer supported public official for the vast majority of your life. Despite a law degree, the only private employment you tout are your lifeguard days with Corn Pop. You have never been a business innovator or creator, but have exhibited skill as an embellisher and plagiarizer.

Your intrusion into the private sector will further impair the survival of small to mid range businesses. Your proposed tax increases and regulatory schemes are poised to stifle economic entrepreneurship that is the hallmark of American exceptionalism.

Your focus on wealth redistribution, gender fluidity and green new deals are rapidly undermining many core principles upon which this Country was built. Your ideas and legislative agenda make about as much sense as Hunter Biden’s high priced art sales.

Your actions will put hard working Mississippians on the unemployment line and the forced separation of long-term team members from their employer will drive businesses in my district further into peril. You want more citizens dependent on government for every need, from daily sustenance to healthcare. This gives you and yours more power and control; this is the opposite of freedom and liberty.

I do encourage every American to take a honest inventory of their health conditions and make a risk assessment with their physician to best defend themselves and their families against this ongoing pandemic. Your chastisement, arrogance and double standard opt outs will not assist in this effort.

Your attempt to circumvent the Constitution through OSHA regulations is not well taken. You and your team know there is a standard 60 day period before a proposed regulation could be enforced and small business association input is required by the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement and Fairness Act (SBREFA.) You know legal action is imminent, but hope case numbers will trend down in the interim so you can take false credit for success.

You know why you took this action on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Your botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, that unnecessarily cost more American lives, was so bad that members of your own party were critical and you desperately needed to change the narrative. Your multi trillion dollar budget and infrastructure deals couldn’t afford to hemorrhage votes.

Congratulations on the first success of your presidency; flipping the media narrative from abandoning Americans and military allies in Afghanistan to the unconstitutional intrusion into private businesses and employees ability to provide financially for their families.

You will likely continue to govern foolishly and recklessly for the remainder of your Presidency, but rest assured we will stand against you at every turn of impropriety. We will stand against you not because we are in different political parties or from rural red states, but because Mr. President, you are wrong.

