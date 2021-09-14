Both special elections will be held on November 2nd.

Two state senate seats are up for grabs this Fall as voters will head to the polls in November to replace Senators Sampson Jackson and Tammy Witherspoon, both Democrats.

Special election candidates in Mississippi do not run under a party label. However, given the voter demographics of these districts, it is safe to assume both winners from these two special elections will caucus with the Democrat minority in the Mississippi Senate.

Here is a look at the candidates in Senate Districts 32 and 38 special elections.

Senate District 32

Earlier this summer, State Senator Sampson Jackson (D) announced his retirement, triggering the need for a special election to fill the vacant Senate District 32 seat in the Mississippi Legislature. Jackson had served in the Legislature for nearly 30 years.

Eight candidates have now qualified to run in the November 2nd special election, setting up what could mean a runoff election three weeks later on November 23rd.

The eight candidates who have qualified for the SD 32 special election are listed below in alphabetical order:

W.J. Coleman

Stan Copeland

James Creer

Justin Creer

Minh Duong

Rod Hickman

Kim Houston

Keith Jackson

Keith Jackson is the son of the retired state senator.

Senate District 38

State Senate District 38 will be holding a special election following the resignation of State Senator Tammy Witherspoon (D) who won the election for Mayor of Magnolia back in June. Witherspoon was first elected in 2016 to serve in the Mississippi Legislature.

Gary Broomfield

Kelvin Butler

Butler served in the Legislature for 12 years before seeking the office of Chancery Clerk in Pike County. He lost his bid to return to SD 38 as state senator in 2019 to Witherspoon.

The SD 38 special election will be held on November 2nd.