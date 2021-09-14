Moody’s credit rating showing Mississippi maintains strong Aa2 score.

On Tuesday, Treasurer David McRae announced Mississippi maintained a strong Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s . This credit rating helps to ensure Mississippi’s access to financing which in turn helps save taxpayer dollars.

“As State Treasurer, I have a responsibility to do more with every taxpayer dollar spent, regardless of the economic environment in which we find ourselves,” said McRae. “Throughout the ups and downs of the COVID economy, Mississippi maintained strong budgetary controls and responsibly managed our rainy day fund. Because of that, taxpayers have been rewarded with a strong credit rating that will help us secure more advantageous financing going forward, ultimately helping stretch every dollar a bit further.”

Moody’s report showed that those who maintained a strong credit rating had “historically stable revenue and strong financial controls that led to healthy fund balances,”

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 8 September 2021 in which Moody’s reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings. Moody’s reviewed the portfolio in the context of the relevant principal methodology, recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers, however the review did not involve a rating committee.