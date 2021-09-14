Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Mississippi State Board of Education recently hosted a special called teleconference meeting. They approved emergency procurements for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and Mississippi Student Information Systems (MSIS) state funds to deliver systems and supports to school districts in response to COVID-19. The Board voted 6-1 to approve to procure services through an emergency process.

The U.S. Department of Education states that ESSER funds may be “used to implement public health protocols, including, to the greatest extent practicable, policies in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the reopening and operation of school facilities to effectively maintain the health and safety of students, educators, and other staff, providing COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Mississippi to see heavy rains as Nicholas moves through state

Nicholas made landfall on the Texas coast as a Cat 1 Hurricane.

The National Weather Services says heavy rainfall resulting in life-threatening flash and urban flooding is expected to impact the upper Texas coast, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, & far southern Alabama over the next few days.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 3,763 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 71 deaths, and 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 464,075 cases, 8,976 deaths, and 1,223,093 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/6dOpEZ7AzA — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 13, 2021

AG Fitch responds to latest filings in 15-week abortion case

Mississippi’s @LynnFitchAG issued a video statement today on the latest filings in the 15-week abortion case before #SCOTUS. Watch->https://t.co/yGaAP2m9uc — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 13, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that those who were a victim of Hurricane Ida have an extension to file individual and business tax returns as well as make payments for taxes.

“The IRS stands ready to help people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ida, now and in the weeks ahead,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The tax relief is the result of a coordinated federal response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and is based on local damage assessments by FEMA.

Wicker tours Coast Guard shipyard

Today @SenatorWicker visited the @USCG Yard w/ @SenatorCardin & @VComdtUSCG. The facility is the Coast Guard’s only shipyard and an essential part of its industrial base. There is an urgent need to modernize the Yard’s facilities so it can maintain new vessels such as the NSC. pic.twitter.com/o0XaSuH6GE — Senate Commerce Republicans (@SenateCommerce) September 13, 2021

In Washington, the house will soon vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Congressman Trent Kelly said it will be hard to get it passed. He added that he believes if passed, it will do little for Mississippi.

“Right now they don’t have the votes to pass it and were not going to help them because yes, there’s a lot of good but there’s more bad,” said Kelly. “The majority doesn’t go to roads and bridges, it goes to green new deal stuff and that’s just not good for Mississippi or anyone.”