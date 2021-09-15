Mississippi Science Fest will take place September 16 thru September 18.

The Mississippi Science Fest is the LeFleur Museum District’s signature event, and will take place Thursday, September 16, and run through Saturday, September 18.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host part of the 6th annual Mississippi Science Fest on Friday, September 17, beginning at 11 a.m.

The annual festival celebrates careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields and demonstrates the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries available in Mississippi to children of all ages.

This year’s event will include a special oration by Dr. Temple Grandin on her experience with science, agriculture, and autism awareness. Grandin will speak at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s Sparkman Auditorium at 11:00 a.m. Grandin will also be available for a book signing from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.

Dr. Temple Grandin is well known to many for her work as a spokesperson for people with autism and her work with animal behavior. Today she is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She also has a successful career consulting on both livestock handling equipment design and animal welfare.

She has been featured on NPR (National Public Radio) and a BBC Special – “The Woman Who Thinks Like a Cow” . She has also appeared on National TV shows such as Larry King Live, 20/20, Sixty Minutes, Fox and Friends, and she has a 2010 TED talk. The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and USA Today have mentioned Grandin in articles and HBO made an Emmy Award winning movie about her life.

In addition to Dr. Temple Grandin’s talk, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will provide guests with interactive demonstrations such as blacksmithing and train exhibitions, robotics presentations and more.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visitwww.msagmuseum.org or visit the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s page on Facebook.

Visit www.mssciencefest.org online to learn more about the 2021 MSF, purchase tickets and view the full schedule.