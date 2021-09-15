MSDH officials have recommended that individuals practice social distancing and people do not gather in groups more than 10. Schools, businesses and even state legislature have shut down for the time being in an attempt to “flatten the curve.”

MORE ON RECOMMENDATIONS HERE

For convenient answers to questions about COVID-19 call

877-978-6453

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Those succumbing to the virus are primarily the elderly (over 65), or individuals with an underlying condition.

According to the CDC reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you believe you might have contracted the Coronavirus it is recommended that you quarantine yourself and contact your health care provider to be tested.

September 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH reported an additional 2,353 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 39 deaths. There are currently 106 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 2,070 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 85 additional deaths. There are 121 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 3,763 new cases with 71 additional deaths and 131 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today the MSDH reported 1,892 new cases of COVID-19 with 35 additional deaths.

September 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 83 additional deaths. There are currently 134 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

September 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 102 deaths. There are 132 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

September 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 704 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. A drastic downshift from the weeks and months prior with the Delta variant. 21 deaths were reported as well.

September 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 5,781 new cases with 125 additional deaths and 146 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were an additional 3,352 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 33 deaths. There are currently 153 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a reported 3,850 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 17 additional deaths. There are currently 157 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

September 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

Today 2,939 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 81 additional deaths. There are 176 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 31, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,111 new cases reported with 48 additional deaths.

It should be noted that reporting could be impacted due to Hurricane Ida sweeping through the state over the weekend.

August 30, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 7,971 new cases with 82 additional deaths and 171 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 4,041 new cases of COVID-19 with 65 additional deaths.

August 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 3,425 new cases of COVID-19 with 34 additional deaths.

August 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 3,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 22 additional deaths. There are currently 186 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today the MSDH reported a total of 3,291 new cases with 111 deaths. There are currently 184 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 7,249 new cases with 56 additional deaths and 178 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 5,048 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 54 additional deaths. There are currently 172 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 21 additional deaths. There are currently 180 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 18, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 4,085 new cases of covid in the state with 36 additional deaths. There are currently 182 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 3,323 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 67 additional deaths. There are currently 172 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 7,839 new cases with 52 additional deaths and 170 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There are currently 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 31 additional deaths. There are currently 166 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a total of 4,412 new cases of COVID-19 with 20 additional deaths. There are currently 162 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today MSDH reported 3,163 new cases of COVID-19. There were 25 deaths.

August 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 36 deaths. This is the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

August 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 6,912 new cases with 28 additional deaths and 153 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today the MSDH reported a total of 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 with 8 additional deaths. There are 152 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a total of 3,164 new cases reported in the state with 1O6 additional deaths. There are currently 140 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 2,871 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 7 additional deaths. There are currently 134 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a total of 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 with 34 additional deaths. There are currently 127 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

August 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 4,991 new cases with 13 additional deaths and 114 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 29, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,643 cases reported in Mississippi with 10 additional deaths. There are currently 108 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

July 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH is reporting an additional 1,875 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 6 additional deaths and 95 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

July 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were an additional 1,291 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 15 additional deaths. There are currently 81 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 3,608 new cases with 6 additional deaths and 72 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 8 additional deaths. There are currently 62 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,199 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 9 additional deaths.

July 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 961 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 8 additional deaths. There are currently 57 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 573 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 9 additional deaths.

July 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 2,326 new cases with 3 additional deaths and 40 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

The MSDH said the cases that have been surging the last week are mostly due to the Delta variant that is impacting unvaccinated individuals as well as vaccinated individuals. Dr. Dobbs said symptoms are similar to the original COVID-19 strand.

July 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 534 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 5 additional deaths.

July 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 557 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 4 additional deaths. There are currently 37 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

July 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 641 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 5 additional deaths. There are currently 36 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

July 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 219 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 10 deaths.

July 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 796 new cases of COVID-19 today with 2 additional deaths. There are 29 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 416 new cases of COVID-19 today with 2 additional deaths.

July 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 427 new cases reported with 1 additional death. There are currently 28 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 379 cases were reported with 11 new deaths.

July 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 649 new cases with 6 additional deaths.

July 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 242 new cases were reported with 4 additional deaths.

July 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 180 new cases were reported with 3 additional deaths and 19 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 30, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 365 new cases reported with 0 deaths.

June 29, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 270 cases were reported with 11 additional deaths.

June 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 301 new cases with 6 additional deaths and 15 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 243 new cases reported with 4 additional deaths. There are currently 14 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

June 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 302 new cases reported with 1 death.

June 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 118 cases reported with 0 deaths. There are currently 10 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

June 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 67 cases were reported with 12 deaths.

June 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 159 cases were reported with 7 deaths.

June 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 244 new cases with 2 additional deaths and 12 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 193 cases were reported with 1 additional death.

June 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 83 cases reported today with 7 new deaths.

June 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 7 additional deaths and 18 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 266 new cases with 1 additional deaths and 16 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 236 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 5 additional deaths.

June 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 194 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 1 additional death.

June 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 107 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 4 additional deaths. There are 14 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

June 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 10 additional deaths.

June 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 332 new cases with 8 additional deaths and 16 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

Today 141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 1 additional death.

June 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 192 new cases reported with 2 additional deaths there are currently 17 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

June 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 101 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 5 additional deaths.

June 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 42 new cases reported of COVID-19 with 2 additional deaths.

May 31, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 306 new cases with 6 additional deaths and 18 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 131 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 6 additional deaths. There are 19 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 211 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 2 additional deaths.

May 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 154 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 4 additional deaths.

May 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 157 new cases reported with 13 additional deaths. There are currently 19 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 482 new cases with 6 additional deaths and 24 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 102 cases reported in Mississippi with 1 additional death.

May 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 276 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 9 deaths.

May 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 257 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 1 additional death.

May 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 316 new cases with 3 additional deaths and 23 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 201 new cases reported with 8 additional deaths. There are currently 26 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

May 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 362 new cases of COVID019 in Mississippi with 3 additional deaths.

May 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 205 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 4 additional deaths.

May 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 6 additional deaths.

May 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 509 new cases with 6 additional deaths and 23 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 with 2 additional deaths. There are currently 24 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

May 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 214 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 3 deaths.

May 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths.

May 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 208 additional cases of COVID-19 with 14 deaths. The total outbreaks within long term care facilities is at 25.

May 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 500 new cases with 8 additional deaths and 32 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 30, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 246 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 4 additional deaths.

April 29, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 161 additional cases of COVID-19 with 2 deaths.

April 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 334 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 5 additional deaths. There are 28 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

April 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 172 new cases reported today with 10 additional deaths.

April 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The following numbers account for a three day time period as the Mississippi State Department of Health has decided not to post COVID-19 numbers over the weekend moving forward. From Friday to Monday there was a reported 638 new cases with 3 additional deaths. That averages about 212 cases a day.

April 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 212 cases of COVID-19 reported with 2 additional deaths.

April 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 319 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 10 additional deaths. There are currently 25 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 233 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 2 additional deaths.

April 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 362 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 8 additional deaths.

April 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today, 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 0 additional deaths.

April 18, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 157 cases of COVID-19 with 0 additional deaths. There are currently 19 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 292 new cases reported with 14 additional deaths.

April 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 216 additional cases were reported with 12 additional deaths.

April 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 410 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 6 additional deaths.

April 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 317 reported cases with 23 additional deaths.

April 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 0 additional deaths. There are 15 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 117 cases of the coronavirus were reported with 1 additional death.

April 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 238 cases reported today with 9 deaths.

April 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today the Mississippi State Health Department reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 with 5 additional deaths. There are currently 15 outbreaks at long term care facilities.

April 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 240 cases of COVID-19 reported with 5 additional deaths. There are currently 17 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 240 cases reported with 4 additional deaths.

April 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 183 cases reported with 18 deaths.

April 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 70 reported cases of COVID-19 with 0 deaths. There are currently 15 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

April 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 97 reported cases of COVID-19 with 0 deaths.

April 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 290 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 4 deaths.

April 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 284 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 3 additional deaths. There are 17 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

April 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 271 new cases were reported with 16 additional deaths.

March 31, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 288 new cases were reported with 19 deaths. There are 14 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 30, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 12 additional deaths.

March 29, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

Today there were 79 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 0 deaths.

March 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 196 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 1 additional death. There are currently 19 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 268 reported cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths. There are currently 25 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 317 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 6 additional deaths. There are 27 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 387 new cases were reported in Mississippi today with 4 additional deaths.

March 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 306 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 21 additional deaths.

March 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a total of 95 new cases reported in the state with 0 deaths. There are currently 37 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 160 cases reported today with 2 additional deaths.

March 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases Update:

Today 361 cases were reported with 10 additional deaths.

March 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today in Mississippi 392 cases were reported with 7 additional deaths. There are currently 41 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

March 18, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 322 new cases reported with 2 new deaths.

March 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

MSDH reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 7 additional deaths. There are currently 43 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

March 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The State Department of Health reported an additional 369 new cases of COVID-19

March 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 101 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 2 additional deaths. There are 44 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 203 new cases were reported with 5 additional deaths.

March 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 690 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 13 additional deaths.

March 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 763 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 19 additional deaths. There are currently 48 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 679 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 19 additional deaths.

March 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 437 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 11 additional deaths.

March 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 with 26 additional deaths. There are currently 56 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths. There are currently 55 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 260 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 3 additional deaths.

March 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 576 new cases of COVID-19 were reported There were 22 new deaths.

March 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 591 new cases reported today with 19 additional deaths.

March 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced that 479 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today with 21 additional deaths.

March 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The State Department of Health reported 380 additional COVID-19 cases in the state with 19 deaths. There are currently 61 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 301 new cases of COVID-19 with 44 additional deaths. There are currently 64 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

March 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today with 0 additional deaths. There are currently 70 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 704 new cases of the coronavirus were reported with 12 additional deaths.

February 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 549 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 31 additional deaths.

February 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 731 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 25 additional deaths.

February 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 920 reported cases of COVID-19 today with 8 additional deaths.

February 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 669 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 28 additional deaths. There are currently 86 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 348 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi and 24 additional deaths.

February 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 242 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 0 additional deaths. There are currently 93 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 390 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 0 additional deaths.

February 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 350 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 19 additional deaths.

February 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 360 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 3 additional deaths. There are 105 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 18, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 684 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 23 additional deaths.

February 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 734 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 37 additional deaths.

February 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 544 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 5 additional deaths.

February 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 2 additional deaths. There are currently 113 outbreaks within long term care faciilities.

February 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 695 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 32 additional deaths.

February 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 984 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 39 additional deaths.

February 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 911 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 23 additional deaths.

February 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today a total of 784 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mississippi with 25 additional deaths.

February 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today a total of 656 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 73 additional deaths. There are currently 136 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 635 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 1 additional death.

February 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 900 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 3 additional deaths.

February 6, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 44 additional deaths. There are currently 44 outbreaks within long term care facilities

February 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 with 40 additional deaths.

February 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,210 new cases reported in the state with 24 additional deaths.

February 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 791 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 26 additional deaths. There are currently 148 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 826 cases of COVID-19 reported with 76 deaths. There are currently 164 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

February 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 705 cases of COVID-19 reported with 11 additional deaths.

January 31, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 811 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 27 additional deaths.

January 30, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,528 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 36 additional deaths.

January 29, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

2,168 new cases of the coronavirus were reported today with 38 additional deaths. There are 181 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 28, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 28 additional deaths.

January 27, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,074 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 65 additional deaths.

January 26, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,425 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 75 additional deaths. There are 195 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 25, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 927 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 5 additional deaths.

January 24, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today ther were 1,196 new cases in the state with 21 additional deaths. There are 198 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 23, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,856 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi with 39 additional deaths.

January 22, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today were 2,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 45 additional deaths.

January 21, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 30 additional deaths. There are currently 221 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

January 20, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 64 additional deaths.

January 19, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state and 51 additional deaths. There are currently 214 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 18, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,457 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today and 3 deaths.

January 17, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,606 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 40 additional deaths. There are currently 210 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 16, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,680 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 70 additional deaths.

January 15, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 55 additional deaths.

January 14, 2021 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

Today 1,948 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 41 additional deaths.

January 13, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,942 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 31 additional deaths. There are currently 220 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

January 12, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,648 cases of COVID-19 reported with a record 98 deaths.

January 11, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 19 additional deaths. There are currently 221 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

January 10, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,214 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 22 additional deaths.

January 9, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 3,203 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 46 additional deaths.

January 8, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 40 additional deaths.

January 7, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 3,255 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 48 additional deaths. There are currently 223 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

January 5, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a total of 1,767 new cases of COVID-19 with 91 additional deaths.

January 4, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,616 new cases of COVID reported int hte state with 13 additional deaths.

January 3, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,784 new cases reported with 32 additional deaths.

January 2, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 24 additional deaths.

January 1, 2021 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,575 new cases reported with 29 additional deaths.

December 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 40 additional deaths.

December 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,943 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 85 additional deaths. There are currently 244 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

December 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,701 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 28 additional deaths.

December 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,365 new cases of the coronavirus reported today with 41 additional deaths.

December 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 845 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 3 additional deaths. There are 239 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

December 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today, 1,527 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 6 additional deaths.

December 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,643 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 43 additional deaths.

December 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,191 new cases of coronavirus reported today with 79 additional deaths.

December 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 2 new deaths.

December 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,222 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 19 additional deaths.

December 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today with 36 additional deaths. There are currently 235 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

December 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,507 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 34 additional deaths.

December 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 2,261 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 26 additional deaths.

December 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 42 additional deaths. There are 239 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

December 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 48 additional deaths.

December 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today in Mississippi 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 5 additional deaths.

December 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 19 additional deaths. There are currently 218 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

December 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,665 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 56 additional deaths.

December 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,327 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 41 additional deaths.

December 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,283 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 42 additional deaths.

December 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

CORRECTION: The original numbers reported were incorrect. Today’s numbers were 2,746 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today with 24 additional deaths.

December 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 56 additional deaths. There are currently 206 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

December 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 0 additional deaths. There are currently 200 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

December 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,473 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi today with 12 additional deaths.

December 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

1,942 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 33 additional deaths.

December 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 2,480 new cases of COVID-19 reported today in the state. There were also 37 additional deaths with 194 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

December 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 2,168 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 28 additional deaths.

December 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi which is the most reported cases in one day since the pandemic began. There were an additional 15 deaths.

December 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,141 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state with 29 additional deaths. There are currently 200 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 1 additional death.

November 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,845 new case of COVID-19 reported in the state with 27 additional deaths. There are 203 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,553 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 10 additional deaths.

November 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there was a reported 1,005 cases of COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Mississippi.

November 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,746 new cases of the coronavirus reported today with 18 additional deaths.

November 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 16 additional deaths.

November 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 665 cases of the coronavirus were reported with 53 new deaths.

November 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 699 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with no additional deaths. Total outbreaks at long term care facilities have reached 172.

November 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 779 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 19 additional deaths.

November 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,972 reported cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 15 additional deaths.

November 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,638 reported cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 23 additional deaths. There are currently 170 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

November 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,395 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 19 deaths.

November 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,593 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 20 additional deaths. There are currently 143 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 905 cases of the coronavirus reported today with 36 additional deaths.

November 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 589 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi today with 2 additional deaths. There are currently 145 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 969 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 3 additional deaths.

November 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,370 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state today with 21 additional deaths.

November 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,305 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 5 additional deaths. There are currently 140 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,271 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 17 additional deaths.

November 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,256 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 17 additional deaths.

November 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 933 cases of COVID were reported in Mississippi with 37 additional deaths and 118 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 516 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday in the state, with 0 additional deaths. There are currently 105 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

November 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 804 newly reported cases of coronavirus today with 10 additional deaths.

November 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 15 additional deaths.

November 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

967 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today with 14 additional deaths.

November 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,612 new cases of coronavirus were reported. This number his higher than the past several weeks days average. There were 8 additional deaths.

November 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

766 new cases of COVID19 were reported today with an additional 13 deaths.

November 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 644 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi today with 36 additional deaths.

November 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 364 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with no additional deaths.

November 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 340 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 14 additional deaths.

October 31, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 824 new cases of COVID-19 with 6 additional deaths.

October 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 749 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi today with 18 new deaths.

October 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 970 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 8 additional deaths.

October 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported today in the state with 19 additional deaths.

October 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 854 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 20 additional deaths. There are currently 134 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 675 cases of COVID-19 were reported with 8 additional deaths.

October 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 1,212 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with 17 additional deaths.

October 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 795 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 7 new deaths. There are currently 130 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 958 new cases of the coronavirus reported today with 8 additional deaths.

October 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

801 new cases of the virus were reported today in Mississippi with 21 new deaths.

October 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 353 new cases reported today.

October 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 586 cases of COVID-19 reported today with no additional deaths. There are currently 127 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

751 cases of coronavirus were reported today with 10 additional deaths.

October 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,116 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 9 additional deaths.

October 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,322 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi on Friday. There were also an additional 12 deaths.

October 15,2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 876 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 25 additional deaths. There are currently 127 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 876 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with an additional 25 deaths. There are currently 127 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 713 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 14 deaths.

October 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 296 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state with 0 additional deaths.

October 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 294 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi with 5 additional deaths today.

October 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 957 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi with 16 additional deaths.

October 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 862 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mississippi with 6 additional deaths.

October 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 578 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 23 additional deaths. There are currently 125 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 7, 2020 Mississippi cases UPDATE:

There were 563 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 24 additional deaths.

October 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 975 new cases of the coronavirus reported today with 14 additional deaths.

October 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

215 cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Mississippi with 0 additional deaths.

October 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

321 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mississippi today with 2 additional deaths. There are currently 122 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

October 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 609 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Friday with 16 additional deaths.

October 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 672 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 20 additional deaths.

October 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 696 cases of coronavirus today in the state with 10 additional deaths.

September 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 552 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi today with 12 additional deaths.

September 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 589 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 36 additional deaths.

September 28, 2020 Mississippi CASES Update:

There were 190 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi on Monday, with 2 additional deaths. There are currently 124 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

182 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today with 8 additional deaths.

September 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 645 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi today with 17 additional deaths.

September 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 722 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 20 additional deaths.

September 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 737 cases of COVID-19 reported today in Mississippi with 4 additional deaths. There are currently 129 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

552 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mississippi with 24 additional deaths.

September 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 465 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 36 additional deaths, 9 of which were late reported. There are currently 127 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 192 cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported in the state with no additional deaths.

September 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 277 cases of COVID-19 reported today in Mississippi with 1 reported death.

September 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

655 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mississippi today with 17 additional deaths.

September 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 497 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 12 additional deaths.

September 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 701 cases of the Coronavirus reported in Mississippi with 24 additional deaths. There are currently 131 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 711 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 22 additional deaths.

September 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 505 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 28 additional deaths.

September 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 145 reported cases of COVID-19 with 9 additional deaths. There are currently 136 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 254 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 12 additional deaths.

September 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 445 cases of the Coronavirus were reported in Mississippi with 15 additional deaths. There are currently 136 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 853 reported cases of COVID-19 today with 15 additional deaths.

September 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 517 cases of COVID-19 reported today in Mississippi with 33 additional deaths.

September 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 426 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today. There were an additional 39 deaths and 146 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 249 cases of COVID-19 reported today with no new deaths.

September 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 242 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 1 new death. There are currently 150 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 410 new cases of coronavirus reported today with 16 additional deaths.

September 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 539 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 11 additional deaths.

September 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 828 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 23 additional deaths. There are currently 154 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 751 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 10 additional deaths. There are currently 160 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 781 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state with 33 additional deaths. There are currently 158 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

September 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 634 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi today with 20 additional deaths.

August 31, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 274 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi today with 32 additional deaths, 19 of which were late reported. There are currently 158 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

August 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 647 new cases of COVID-19 reported today with 14 additional deaths.

August 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 735 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state today with 14 additional deaths. There are currently 157 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported today in Mississippi with 14 additional deaths. There are also 159 current outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 585 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today with 26 additional deaths.

August 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state today, with 58 additional deaths. There are currently 175 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 today with an additional 67 deaths. 23 of those death were late reported from the end of July and beginning of August. There are currently 176 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

August 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 511 new reported cases today with 8 deaths. There are currently 173 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 626 recorded new cases of COVID-19 today in the state with 3 additional deaths.

August 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today Mississippi saw higher numbers of COVID-19 reported cases at 945 with 23 new deaths related to the virus. There are currently 172 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today 874 cases of COVID-19 were reported. There have been an additional 24 deaths due to the virus.

August 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 894 cases of COVID-19 reported today with an additional 27 deaths. Currently there are 177 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 34 additional deaths. There are currently 178 outbreaks within longterm facilities.

August 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 276 cases reported in Mississippi today. There were an additional 11 deaths due to COVID-19.

August 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 381 cases of COVID-19 reported today in Mississippi with 11 additional deaths. There are currently 178 outbreaks within longterm facilities.

August 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 825 cases reported today in Mississippi with 37 new deaths and 173 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

944 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today. There were an additional 32 deaths with 174 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 612 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 22 additional deaths.

August 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,081 cases of COVID-19 reported today with 45 new deaths and 179 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 644 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 33 additional deaths.

August 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 476 new cases of COVID-19 reported. There were an additional 16 deaths and 175 current outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 9, 2020 Mississippi cases UPDATE:

There were 527 cases reported today to the Mississippi State Department of Health, with 22 new deaths. There are still 174 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A total of 1,210 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Saturday, with an additional 26 deaths.

August 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,023 reported cases today in Mississippi with an additional 23 deaths. There are currently 174 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 956 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi on Thursday with 21 additional deaths. There are 173 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

August 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UDPATE:

There were 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 with 51 additional deaths and 173 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,042 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 42 additional deaths. There are currently 170 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 572 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi with 8 additional deaths and 170 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

August 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today with 10 additional deaths. Long term care facility outbreaks has decreased to 171.

August 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A total of 1,134 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday with 30 additional deaths. Long term outbreaks have reached 202 throughout the state.

July 31, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,168 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi today with 52 additional deaths. There are currently 201 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

1,775 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Mississippi with 48 additional deaths, 23 of those deaths were late reported. Total long term care facility outbreaks is now at 203.

There have been roughly 57,579 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi since reporting began in March. To date, 1,611 individuals have died.

July 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,505 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today and an additional 20 deaths. Currently there are 197 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,342 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 42 reported deaths.

July 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 653 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi on Monday. There were an additional 6 deaths with a total of 189 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday with 15 additional deaths.

July 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were also an additional 17 deaths. There are currently 184

July 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were also an additional 28 deaths reported, however 11 of those were late reported. Outbreaks within long term care facilities have gone up to 183.

July 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 982 confirmed cases in Mississippi on Thursday. There were also an additional 13 deaths due to Coronavirus. Currently there are 170 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state today with 34 additional deaths. The current long term care facility outbreaks have reached 161.

July 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,635 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi today, with an additional 31 deaths. The current long term care facility outbreaks have reached 154.

July 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There are 1,231 new cases in the state as of today. There were also an additional 3 deaths. There are currently 140 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 792 reported cases of COVID-19 today and 10 additional deaths related to the virus. Currently there are 140 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, with 14 additional deaths. Current long term care facility outbreaks are at 142.

July 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There are 1,032 new cases of COVID in the state of Mississippi today. There have also been an additional 24 deaths. There are currently 140 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

1,230 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mississippi. There were also an additional 18 deaths.

July 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 1,025 additional cases reported in Mississippi today with an additional 18 deaths. 7 of those deaths were late reporting deaths. The outbreaks within long term care facilities have gone up to 130 locations.

Mississippi has tested over 305k individuals for Coronavirus.

July 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 892 cases reported in Mississippi today. An additional 23 deaths were also counted. Governor Reeves has implemented a mask order for 13 counties who have had especially high numbers over the last few weeks.

July 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH announced 393 new cases in Mississippi today. There was one additional death, the lowest daily average in weeks. Current outbreaks within long term care facilities come to 106.

July 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 868 new reported cases of the Coronavirus in Mississippi. There have also been 19 additional deaths. The current long term care facility outbreaks are at 106.

July 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today thee were 797 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state and 15 additional deaths. At this time there are 106 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi. An additional 11 deaths were also reported. Currently there are 109 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 703 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with an additional 16 deaths. There are currently 110 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

674 new cases have been reported in the state with 30 new deaths bringing the total cases to date to 32,888 and total deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,188.

July 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

357 new cases have been reported in the state of Mississippi with 3 additional deaths. There have been 102 reported outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Sunday there were a reported 226 cases in the state, with 5 new deaths.

July 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Over the fourth of July there were a reported 990 cases in the state with 4 additional deaths. Outbreaks within long term care facilities are at 100.

July 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 914 cases reported across the state of Mississippi. There were an additional 11 deaths before the holiday weekend. Currently there are 95 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

July 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 870 cases reported today with 10 new deaths. Long term care facility outbreaks have reached 101.

July 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 653 cases reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health with an additional 9 deaths. Currently there are 98 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were an additional 680 cases reported today with 14 new deaths. There are currently 95 outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

June 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

361 new cases reported on Sunday with an additional 6 deaths in the state. There are currently 87 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

June 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 550 new cases reported in Mississippi today with 6 additional deaths. The current long term care facility outbreaks are at 87.

June 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 new deaths. Outbreaks within long term care facilities have risen again to 82.

June 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Between June 17 and June 22 there were a total of 1,646 cases and 40 additional deaths reported in the state of Mississippi due to COVID-19. That is an average of 329 deaths per day. There are currently 76 outbreaks within longterm care facilities.

June 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

489 cases were reported on Wednesday with an additional 23 deaths. 16 of those deaths however were late reported death certificates. Mississippi’s total cases have reached over 20,000 with 938 deaths.

June 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 353 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 20 more deaths. The total long term care facility outbreaks are now at 80.

June 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

283 more cases were reported on Monday with 4 new deaths in the state. There are currently 83 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

So far, Mississippi has seen 19,516 cases since reporting began in March with 891 deaths. Over 77 percent of individuals who were diagnosed with COVID did not require hospitalization.

June 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Total number of cases reported on Sunday were 168 across the state with 2 additional deaths. Outbreaks within long term care facilities have decreased to 86.

June 11 and 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Due to technical difficulties the updates for Thursday and Friday were joined together for a total of 608 cases and 13 additional deaths.

June 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were 374 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 21 additional deaths. Four of those deaths were late death certificate reports. The states total case count is now at 18,483 with 868 deaths.

June 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A total of 341 deaths were reported in the state Tuesday with 10 new deaths. There are now 106 reported outbreaks within long term care facilities.

June 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

On Monday there was an elevated number of Coronavirus cases in the state of Mississippi at 498 with 20 additional deaths. 9 of those new deaths were late reporting from the month of May.

June 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Over the weekend there were an additional 236 cases reported on Sunday with 6 deaths. The total long term care facility outbreaks were at 113. The total number of cases for the state is at 17,270 with 817 deaths.

June 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were an additional 302 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi today. There were also 15 more deaths. The current total of longterm care facility outbreaks is now at 126.

June 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 268 reported cases today and 28 additional deaths. 10 of those deaths were late reported death certificates from the month of May. Outbreaks in longterm care facilities have come down to 127.

June 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The state saw an additional 251 cases of COVID-19 with 5 more deaths on Monday. The total longterm care facility outbreak is up to 136.

There have been 15,752 cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi with a total of 739 deaths since March reporting numbers began. Medical officials say that somewhere around 11,203 people have recovered from the virus and over 183,000 tests have been done.

May 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Mississippi saw higher numbers as reports of COVID-19 cases came in Friday. Today there were a reported 418 new cases and 17 additional deaths.

May 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 323 more cases reported today and an additional 23 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 14,372 cases with 693 deaths. Over 9,000 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 and over 163,000 people have been tested.

May 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

313 more cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. There were also an additional 18 deaths. The total long term care facility outbreak has risen to 123.

May 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday and an additional 17 deaths. There are currently 121 long term care facility outbreaks in the state.

May 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Another 255 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Mississippi with an additional 10 deaths from the virus. Long term care facility outbreaks are back up to 98 across the state.

May 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A total of 263 cases were reported today and an additional 16 deaths due to the coronavirus in Mississippi. The count of outbreaks within long term care facilities has decreased to 87.

May 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 272 new cases of COVID-19. There were also an additional 27 deaths. Outbreaks in long term care facilities remain at 98.

The MSDH has also confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The case was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.

May 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 with 7 more deaths. The number of outbreaks within long term care facilities has gone down to 98.

May 17, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were a total of 173 new cases of COVID-19 reported with 11 more deaths. There are currently 101 long term care facility outbreaks.

That brings the state’s total case count to 11,296 with 521 deaths. An estimated 6,268 people have recovered and nearly 115,000 people have been tested for the virus.

May 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Reported cases today total 318. There have been an additional 13 deaths, two were from previous death certificates. A total of 1,416 long term care facility cases with 231 deaths there.

May 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The MSDH reported 393 cases today with an additional 15 deaths. That is up from the last few days of lower numbers. The death toll for the state is now at 480 with 204 coming from long term care facilities.

May 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

With today, Mississippi officially has over 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers showed an increase of 182 reported cases with 8 more deaths. There have been a total of 465 deaths.

May 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Cases have increased since the low numbers the past few days. Today 234 more cases were reported with 22 additional deaths. However, 7 of those deaths were from late reporting death certificates.

208 deaths have been reported from long term care facilities.

May 11, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were another 5 deaths reported today. They were located in Adams, Itawamba, Lauderdale, Leake and Neshoba Counties. That brings the state’s total to 435 deaths. Another 173 cases were reported, the total is now at 9,674 cases.

Approximately 6,268 Mississippians have recovered from COVID-19 and over 95,000 people have been tested.

May 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Total cases reported on May 10 were 123 with an additional 9 deaths. The states totals now come to 9,501 cases and 430 deaths. 191 of those deaths have occurred in long term care facilities.

May 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A record amount of cases reported today at 404. There were also another 13 deaths caused by COVID-19. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,868 and the death toll to 396. The MSDH has also begun reporting deaths based on race and ethnicity.

There have been over 80,000 tests done in Mississippi to screen for the Coronavirus. The majority of cases are still central to the state’s capitol and surrounding areas. There is also a high volume on the coast. There are still no deaths reported among children and the majority of deaths are between those ages 70 to 80 years old.

May 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today another 32 deaths were reported, four of with five coming from vital records reports. There were 217 more reported cases of COVID-19. The states total cases are now at 8,424 and the death toll has risen to 374.

An estimated over 80,000 tests have been done Mississippi and they believe over 4,421 people have recovered from the virus.

May 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Numbers were higher today than we’ve seen since the pandemic began. The MSDH reported 32 more deaths in the state and 339 new cases. The total of cases has now reached 8,207 and the deaths have come to 342.

The majority of cases are currently coming from the Central Mississippi Area with some significance on the coast as well. Hospitalizations have also increased in the last few days.

May 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

On Monday there were a reported 327 more cases in the state with 7 more deaths in the state due to COVID-19. The state’s total cases have now increased to 7,877 with 310 deaths.

The Mississippi State Health Department estimates that 4,421 people have recovered from the virus in the state since March 11.

May 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

On Sunday there were a reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 with 12 more deaths. New totals come to 7,550 confirmed cases and 303 deaths. 123 of those deaths have taken place in long term care facilities.

May 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

A report of 397 cases were confirmed today, the highest number in Mississippi during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were also 20 deaths reported, with the disclaimer that 11 of those deaths were between March 29 and April 16 as a result of investigations into death certificates. The total number of cases in Mississippi have now reached 7,212 with a total of 281 deaths.

There have also been a reported 110 individuals die within long term care facilities.

April 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today’s report showed 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 261 and 246 reported cases bringing total confirmed cases to 6,815. The updated numbers for cases in long term care facilities were not available today.

Roughly 77 percent of individuals diagnosed with the virus have not required hospitalization. 3,413 are presumed recovered.

April 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

227 more cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, there were also 11 more deaths. That brings the state’s total cases since March to 6,596 individuals and 250 deaths.

The MSDH is also now providing the numbers of those who have recovered from the Coronavirus. So far 3,413 Mississippians have recovered from the virus. Just over 66,000 individuals have been tested in the state for the virus.

April 28, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were reports of 248 people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,342 cases. There were also 10 more deaths which now come to 239 people.

April 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There has been a report of 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Mississippi with 183 more reported cases. That’s three days of lower numbers reported than we saw last week during the “peak” week. Total deaths are now to 229 with 6,094 cases reported.

There are currently 679 reported cases within long term care facilities across the state.

Most deaths are occurring in individuals ages 70 to 80. There have been no reports of children dying of COVID-19 in Mississippi thus far. Over 76% of those who are diagnosed with the virus do not require hospitalization.

Monday also marked the end of the statewide shelter-in-place order and the beginning of a safer-at-home order. This will allow retailers to reopen, some non-emergency surgeries to resume again but will not allow restaurants to open to dine in services or salons to resume business.

April 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

There were 6 new deaths reported today in Mississippi bringing the state’s total to 227. The total amount of reported cases has now reached 5,911 and increased by 193 on Sunday.

April 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today there were a reported 281 increase in reported cases, bringing the total now to 5,434. The death toll rose to 209, increasing by 8.

April 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Deaths due to Coronavirus are up to 201 an increase of 8 since Wednesday. There were also 259 new reported cases bringing the states total to 5,153. In total 515 of these cases come from long term care facilities.

Currently there are 945 individualized receiving hospitalized care for the virus.

April 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today’s numbers are lower than previous days in regards to confirmed cases and deaths. The total number of confirmed cases in Mississippi are now up to 4,894, thats 178 more than yesterday. The death toll has risen by 10 to 193.

April 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The death toll in Mississippi from the Coronavirus has reached 183 people. That is an increase of 14 from Monday. 204 new cases have been reported which brings the number now to 4,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of outbreaks in long term care facilities is now at 79.

April 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 10 to 169 in Mississippi. There were also another 238 reported cases by Monday the 20th. That brings the total reported cases to 4,512 in the state out of over 51,000 people that have been tested for the virus. There are currently 77 reports of outbreaks in longterm care facilities.

The breakdown of deaths is: 107 African Americans, 61 Caucasians, and 1 listed as other.

The majority of people infected are reporting an underlying condition. The most prevalent throughout the reports were those who had something with a cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or diabetes. Most deaths are occurring among people 70 to 80 years of age.

Over 70% of people in Mississippi that contract the virus do not require hospitalization.

April 19, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

An increase of 300 cases were reported on Sunday. There were also seven more deaths in Mississippi due to the Coronavirus bringing the weekends total to 159 during what was expected to be the state’s peak weekend.

April 16, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The death count has increased by seven today, bringing Mississippi’s total to 129. There have also been 264 new reported cases of COVID-19 with the total now at 3,624 cases of the virus.

There are currently 87 children, or people under the age of 18, who have been diagnosed with the virus. There are 682 people who are being treated for the virus in the hospital, 19 of those are children.

April 15, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

11 more people have died in Mississippi due to the Coronavirus. That has now brought the total to 122 deaths in the state. The amount of confirmed cases has increased by 273 up to 3,360. There are now 66 reported long term care facility outbreaks.

The virus is impacting people of all ages, but mostly those between the ages of 40 to 70. The majority of deaths however have occurred between those ages 70-80.

April 14, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 13 bringing Mississippi’s total to 111 deaths across the state. A total of 3,087 people have been reported infected by the virus, which is 145 more since Monday.

There are also now a reported 60 long term care facility outbreaks. Currently 70 percent of cases doe not require hospitalization for treatment and nearly 38,000 people have been tested for the virus in Mississippi.

April 13, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Two more deaths reported in Mississippi as a result of COVID-19, now 98 people dead and 2,942 reported sick from the virus. The state’s peak days are set to come by April 18.

The majority of ethnicities still succumbing to the virus and dying are African Americans at 67% with Caucasian individuals at 33%. Based on the charts it looks that then 10 to 15 people have died from the virus with no known underlying illness. The rest, have all reported some type of ailment from liver disease to hypertension, to obesity.

The majority of individuals impacted by the virus are above 40, with those aged 50-60 with the highest amount of reported cases at this time.

There have been roughly 70 reported cases of juveniles having been diagnosed with the virus. Of these, three have been hospitalized.

Just under 550 people in the state have been hospitalized for the illness.

April 12, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Deaths rose to 96 by the end of the weekend with a total of 2,781 cases of COVID-19. The total number of reported long term care facility outbreaks is now at 53.

April 10, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

COVID-19 cases have increased by 209 in Mississippi. The total now for the state is 2,469 cases. Deaths have also risen by 6 to 82 as of Friday.

There are now 47 reported outbreaks in long term care facilities across the state.

April 9, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

As the state gets closer to April 18, what is anticipated to be the peak day of COVID-19 in Mississippi numbers are starting to raise more and more. Today a total of 2,260 cases of coronavirus were reported, thats a 257 increase from yesterday. Deaths have also risen by 9 to 76.

These reports include public and private testing facilities. Over 20,000 individuals in the state have been tested and the majority who are contracting the virus have an underlying condition and are African American. Women also seem to be at a higher rate of infection.

At this time just under 450 people are being hospitalized for the virus across the state.

April 8, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Total cases of COVID-19 have surpassed the 2,000 mark with 2,003 cases reported in the state as of Wednesday morning. The total death count is now up to 67, that is 8 more than yesterday. Today’s numbers also showed an increase in outbreaks at long term care facilities to 41.

So far the numbers show that no one under the age of 18 has died from the illness but two children have required hospitalization. The majority of cases are being found in African American individuals at 56% of all Mississippi’s infected and 72% of the deaths have been that of African Americans.

April 7, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers have increased by 177 today. The total number of cases is now at 1,915 with an increase of eight deaths, now totaling 59.

The majority of cases range between those 40 to 50 years old and 60 to 70 years old. Most deaths occur with those over 70, however there has been one death reported of an individual 30 to 40 years old. The majority of children who have contracted the virus have been between 11 and 17 years old and so far no deaths have been reported among children.

Currently there are 373 hospitalized cases of Coronavirus in the state.

A total of over 20,000 individuals have been tested across the state be either MSDH or private healthcare facilities.

April 6, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi State Department of Health has now reported 1,738 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number is up 100 from Sunday and still on track for what they anticipated to be some of the most severe weeks of the spread of the virus.

Total deaths have also increased by eight, to 51. There have been 38 reported outbreaks in Long Term Living Facilities across the state.

April 5, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The total number of deaths associated with the Coronavirus in Mississippi has jumped up eight more to 43 on Sunday. Total cases reported are also up 183 to 1, 638.

35 outbreaks in long term care facilities like nursing homes has come to 35. The majority of hospitalized cases are for individuals between 60 and 65 years old. Currently, 302 people have been hospitalized and are being treated for COVID-19.

April 4, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases increased by 97 on Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 1,455 with 35 deaths, 6 up from Friday.

The shelter in place order officially began Friday evening, but health officials say they do anticipate this to get worse before it gets better. There are now 30 reported outbreaks of the virus in Long Term Care facilities.

April 3, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Today, Mississippi has a reported 1,358 cases of Coronavirus, that is 181 more than yesterday. There are also now 29 deaths related to the virus. That is 3 up from Thursday.

Friday at 5:00 the shelter-in-place order takes effect across the entire state. This decision was made in an attempt to help flatten the curve of the spread of the virus.

April 2, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

On Thursday the Mississippi State Department of Health updated the number of individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The total now across the state is 1,177, up 104 from Wednesday. There have also been four more deaths bringing the total to 26.

The MSDH is now also keeping a record of outbreaks in long term care facilities like nursing homes. So far, 22 have been reported across the state in: Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Prentiss, Smith, Tunica, Union and Warren Counties.

Roughly 30% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 are requiring hospitalization. That age range is still majority between 60 and 70 years old.

Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a shelter-in-place for the entire state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The order will allow for essential businesses to remain open, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals and restaurants. Law enforcement will be enforcing this order as people are asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary to get out.

April 1, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Moving into April, there are a total of 1,073 cases of Coronavirus conformed in Mississippi. Thats 136 more than yesterday. Two more deaths have also been reported, bringing the total to 22.

Since yesterday, Gov. Reeves has ordered a shelter-at-home order for Lauderdale County. He insinuated that it would be the first of many of these types of orders.

Several longterm care facilities are like nursing homes are considered high risk. There have been outbreaks reported which are currently being investigated in the following counties:

Amite

Bolivar

Jackson

Lauderdale

Smith

Tunica

Warren

March 31, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

On the last day of March, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have reached just under 1,000 at 937. There have also been a total of 20 deaths reported.

There have been 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours, one in each of the following: Bolivar, Lafayette, Montgomery and Panola Counties.

March 30, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

After a report of 89 new cases, Mississippi has recorded 847 individuals have contracted COVID-19 and the death toll is now at 16. Deaths so far have occurred in Amite, DeSoto, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Lee, Leflore, Perry, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah, Tunica, Webster, and Wilkinson counties.

The majority of Mississippians infected are between 60 and 70 years old. The 40 through 50 age group is close behind as well as 70 and above.

The majority of cases still have not required hospitalization and most people testing positive are women.

March 29, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

As of Sunday evening, 14 people in Mississippi had died of Coronavirus and 758 tested positive. 95 new cases were reported on the 29th. State Health Director, Dr. Dobbs warned the public last week that the next two weeks would prove to show a dramatic increase in cases of the virus.

S

Social distancing recommendations remain in effect. Schools are still closed and restaurants are only open on a take-out basis. Gov. Reeves has not ordered for businesses to close their doors but has asked that they all comply with a less than 10 person capacity.

March 27, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Mississippi’s total case count for today totals at 579. There have now been eight deaths reported in the state.

March 26, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Department of Health has announced three more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 6. There were two more reported late Wednesday night and the sixth on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases also shot up to 485, over 100 more than reported yesterday. A total of 2,776 people have been tested for the virus in throughout the state.

March 25, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the second COVID-19 death in the state of Mississippi. The individual was a male between 60-65 years old and suffered from an underlying illness. He died while hospitalized in Holmes County.

MSDH also reported that the current count for confirmed cases in the state has reached 377. In total 1,943 individuals have been tested for the virus. 71 percent of confirmed cases have still not required hospitalization and are recovering through home quarantine.

March 24, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The state has broken 300, with 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There has still been only one death in the state from Hancock County.

The primary age group that has been impacted here has been individuals 70 years or older. However, there have been 57 cases confirmed for people 40 to 49 and 46 cases for those 18 to 29. Currently there have been less than five cases reported from anyone under the age of 18.

March 23, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 249 cases in the state as of Monday. that is an increase of 42.

There is still only one death recorded for the state. The virus is primarily in Hinds, DeSoto and Harrison County. There are currently 35,225 cases in the United States.

March 22, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The State Department of Health has announced an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in Mississippi. As of Sunday, there were a reported 207 cases, still only one death.

A total of 1,321 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

Right now the MSDH are taking the following steps to combat the virus:

Surveillance: Increasing surveillance (monitoring) activities to identify cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible and to limit person-to-person transmission.

Increasing surveillance (monitoring) activities to identify cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible and to limit person-to-person transmission. Testing: Making COVID-19 testing available for healthcare providers through the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.

Making COVID-19 testing available for healthcare providers through the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. Planning: Working directly with hospitals and healthcare providers across the state to plan for possible cases of COVID-19, preparing them to identify and safely treat cases.

Working directly with hospitals and healthcare providers across the state to plan for possible cases of COVID-19, preparing them to identify and safely treat cases. Readiness: Assessing statewide hospital capacities, ensuring the capacity of the MSDH Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19 testing, and informing all Mississippi healthcare providers about procedures for identifying and testing for coronavirus cases.

Assessing statewide hospital capacities, ensuring the capacity of the MSDH Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19 testing, and informing all Mississippi healthcare providers about procedures for identifying and testing for coronavirus cases. Information: Providing guidance to business, education and other entities on how to respond to the possible spread of COVID-19 in the community.

March 21, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The number of Mississippi Coronavirus cases has nearly doubled overnight. The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 140 cases across the state, with still only one death.

At this time the most heavily impacted counties are DeSoto and Hinds, with Rankin, Madison and Leflore close behind.

According to MSDH the majority of individuals diagnosed with Coronavirus are not being hospitalized. Only about 24% of cases have required hospitalization. 66% of those who have contracted the virus in the state are female.

March 20, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

Mississippi is now up to 80 cases of the Coronavirus in the state with one death reported. The death was that of a man over 65 in Hancock County. He died in a Louisiana hopsital.

New cases were reported in Adams, Coahoma, Desoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah, Webter.

The amount of people tested has reached 775 individuals and includes testing done by private and public laboratories.

March 18, 2020 Mississippi Cases UPDATE:

The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the total count of Coronavirus cases in Mississippi has reached 34.

The newest cases were discovered in Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Hancock, Harrison, Madison, Pearl River and Perry. On March 17, the state had only confirmed 21 cases. The number jumped 13 more overnight. A total of 513 individuals have been tested for Coronavirus.

**This article will be continually updated as information is provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health**