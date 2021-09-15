Cooperative Energy partners with MS Solar 4, LLC to bring a renewable energy option to the Pine Belt.

On Tuesday, Southern District Public Service Commissioner and Chairman of the PSC Dane Maxwell approved a solar energy project in Covington County by Cooperative Energy, in conjunction with MS Solar 4, LLC.

Approval of this project by the PSC allows Cooperative Energy to construct, maintain, and operate two electric transmission lines and a switching station to provide a point of interconnection for a 96-Megawatt solar electric power generation facility to be constructed by MS Solar 4, LLC.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to approve another solar project in the Southern District of Mississippi and I would like to thank Cooperative Energy and MS Solar 4 for investing in Covington County’s utility infrastructure,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “This project will provide another renewable energy option for Mississippi residents.”

In a release, Maxwell said the estimated cost of the project is $5.25 million and is completely funded by MS Solar 4, LLC at no cost to the ratepayer.

The project is set to be completed by June 2022.

This is the third solar project the PSC and Maxwell have approved for the Southern District since January 2020. Those projects total a private investment of $165 million in Mississippi.