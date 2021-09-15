Tuesday, the Mississippi U.S. Senator participated in closed briefings on the Afghanistan withdrawal before speaking with the press.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today joined his colleagues to share an update on the situation in Afghanistan following a closed briefing featuring Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the former Commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

Wicker said there was no way to put a pretty face on the situation in Afghanistan, saying it amounts to the most shameful abandonment of friends in American history. He added that the Taliban remains a dangerous terrorist regime.

“The person responsible for this, the worst foreign policy debacle in decades and decades is President Joe Biden and the diplomatic and national security team he put together,” Wicker said. “Today we heard testimony in classified setting from General Miller who had been in Afghanistan for a total of seven plus years…. We know that what President Biden did was contrary to the advice of senior military leadership, such as the general.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee has announced two open Afghanistan oversight hearings for September 28 and September 30 featuring testimony from Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense; General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command; and a panel of external experts.

Watch Senator Wicker’s statement below.