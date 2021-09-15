YP Daily Roundup 9/15/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Monday, attorneys representing Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed a response with the U.S. Supreme Court in their case against the state of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. This comes after Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s recent response that both defended the state law and challenged Roe v. Wade.

Abortion clinic supporters argue in the brief that Mississippi does not come close to making the showing required to upend this balance of Roe, and to disregard entirely the “vital liberty and equality interests of those who would be affected by the radical change in the law it requests.”

The abortion advocates say that nearly one in four women decide to end a pregnancy during their lives, and there are tens of thousands each year who “need abortions” after 15 weeks.

Two state senate seats are up for grabs this Fall as voters will head to the polls in November to replace Senators Sampson Jackson and Tammy Witherspoon, both Democrats.

Special election candidates in Mississippi do not run under a party label. However, given the voter demographics of these districts, it is safe to assume both winners from these two special elections will caucus with the Democrat minority in the Mississippi Senate.

Here is a look at the candidates in Senate Districts 32 and 38 special elections.

Last week, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure acknowledged that they agree with the Board of Directors of the Federation of State Medical Board’s statement on doctors who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement says that physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation could have their medical license suspended or revoked.

The Board of Directors of the Federation of State Medical Boards stated that because of physicians’ specialized knowledge and training, they possess a high degree of public trust as well as an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients. MSDH COVID-19 Reporting Today MSDH is reporting 2,070 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 85 deaths, and 121 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 466,145 cases, 9,061 deaths, and 1,241,087 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Y5sBEDjoYT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 14, 2021

On Tuesday, Treasurer David McRae announced Mississippi maintained a strong Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s. This credit rating helps to ensure Mississippi’s access to financing which in turn helps save taxpayer dollars.

“As State Treasurer, I have a responsibility to do more with every taxpayer dollar spent, regardless of the economic environment in which we find ourselves,” said McRae. “Throughout the ups and downs of the COVID economy, Mississippi maintained strong budgetary controls and responsibly managed our rainy day fund. Because of that, taxpayers have been rewarded with a strong credit rating that will help us secure more advantageous financing going forward, ultimately helping stretch every dollar a bit further.”

Moody’s report showed that those who maintained a strong credit rating had “historically stable revenue and strong financial controls that led to healthy fund balances.”

Governor Reeves tweets about Blinken’s Afghanistan testimony

Catastrophic. Dangerous. Incompetent. There are many words to describe President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Blinken’s testimony has made it clear – successful isn’t one. Afghanistan fell in 11 days.

Americans are being held hostage. Biden must be held accountable. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 15, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has announced her support for the passage of legislation to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) before it expires on September 30.

Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of the NFIP Extension Act of 2021 (S.2724), which would extend the program through Sept. 30, 2022. The Federal Emergency Management Agency administers the National Flood Insurance Program.

The NFIP provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses. Having access to this coverage helps these individuals and businesses to protect their assets as well as recover faster after floodwaters recede.

In August NFIB small business optimism index increased by 0.4 points from July up to 100.1. This included five of the top 10 index components improving with four in decline and one unchanged.

The NFIG Uncertainty Index however decreased by seven points to the lowest its been since January 2016 at 69.

“As the economy moves into the fourth quarter, small business owners are losing confidence in the strength of future business conditions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “The biggest problems facing small employers right now is finding enough labor to meet their demand and for many, managing supply chain disruptions.”

The Mississippi State Fair is coming to town on October 6th and will last through the 17th. This is the 162nd state fair in Jackson at the fair grounds.

Along with rides, food and livestock the fair has announced this years entertainment lineup for guests.

Starting on October 6th, Magnolia Drive will perform for the opening night for the fair. This is also designated as Mississippi Hero’s Night. Next up, SmashMouth is set to perform on the Budweiser Stage on October 7th, Riley Green will perform October 12 and The Bar-Kays are taking the stage on October 14th.

A portion of the lawsuit filed by Coast cities, counties and organizations in response to the 2019 opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway was dismissed in federal court this week.

Judge Louis Guirola Jr. ruled on Monday that the court had no authority to compel a new study from the Mississippi River Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding damages from the spillway opening.

Harrison and Hancock counties, the cities of Biloxi, D’Iberville, Waveland, Diamondhead, and Pass Christian, and the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association and Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United, Inc. filed the lawsuit in late 2019 after the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway caused the devastating algal bloom in the Mississippi Sound.