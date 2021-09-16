The Mississippi OSA has received a peer review rating of pass.

The National State Auditors Association (NSAA) conducted peer reviews in late August and examined independent auditors from around the country. Today, State Auditor Shad White announced that his office received the highest possible rating for the period of August 2020 to July 2021.

“The team of auditors in our office has once again proven they are doing top notch work on behalf of the taxpayers,” said Auditor White. “I’m grateful for their commitment to accuracy and professionalism in the work we do, and clearly these outside peer reviewers saw that as well.”

This review was part of NSAA’s External Peer Review Program which provides accountability to state audit agencies across the country. The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor undergoes peer review once every three years.

The letter by the NSAA states, “In our opinion, the system of quality control of Mississippi Office of the State Auditor in effect for the period of August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021 has ben suitably designed and was complied with during the period to provide the audit organization with reasonable assurance of performing and reporting in conformity with Government Auditing Standards in all material aspects. Audit organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiency(ies), or fail. The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor has received a peer review rating of pass.”

At the 2021 Neshoba County Fair, White discussed how over the last three years they successfully investigated two of the three largest public embezzlement schemes in Mississippi history. This past year their investigators also discovered more misspending than they have in the years prior.

“We cannot rely on the old way of doing things if we want to address problems in Mississippi,” said White. He addressed that there is an easy way to be State Auditor—where you don’t audit, investigate, or make anybody mad—and then there is the right way.

Last year, Stephanie Palmertree, the director of the Mississippi State Auditor’s financial and compliance division, was recognized with the 2020 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the State Level. Palmertree is the Director of the Financial & Compliance Audit Division at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

The full peer review can be found online at the State Auditor’s website.