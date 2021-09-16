YP Daily Roundup 9/16/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

In the 50-page report released by Reeves from the Mississippi Governor’s Human Capital Task Force it details how leaders in Mississippi should collaborate to reform and improve teacher pay as well as expanding the opportunities to the profession, and provide support for new and experienced teachers.

Currently the state reports teacher shortages at all grade levels for the 2021-22 school year. Those subjects specifically lacking qualified teachers include mathematics, science, special education and world languages…

…“Teachers play a critical role in the long-term success of our state and country, and my administration will be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring they have what’s needed to teach the next generation of leaders,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “First things first, teachers deserve a raise and I’ll do everything in my power to ensure it happens quickly.”

Governor turns dirt in Olive Branch

It was great to be back in Olive Branch to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Cascades! This impressive 170 acre mixed-use project is quite literally a huge addition to DeSoto County and will contribute significantly to its economic growth. pic.twitter.com/xZVjKyCgle — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 15, 2021

On Tuesday, Southern District Public Service Commissioner and Chairman of the PSC Dane Maxwell approved a solar energy project in Covington County by Cooperative Energy, in conjunction with MS Solar 4, LLC.

Approval of this project by the PSC allows Cooperative Energy to construct, maintain, and operate two electric transmission lines and a switching station to provide a point of interconnection for a 96-Megawatt solar electric power generation facility to be constructed by MS Solar 4, LLC.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to approve another solar project in the Southern District of Mississippi and I would like to thank Cooperative Energy and MS Solar 4 for investing in Covington County’s utility infrastructure,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “This project will provide another renewable energy option for Mississippi residents.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 2,353 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 39 deaths, and 106 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 468,498 cases, 9,100 deaths, and 1,247,757 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/UTfdb4BE9o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 15, 2021

Mississippi Democrats have now fielded candidates in each of the state’s four Congressional Districts ahead of the 2022 midterms, a feat they were not able to do just two years ago.

Below is a listing of the Democrats who have filed organization papers with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) along with a profile of those candidates’ campaigns and a breakdown of each district race.

Mississippi Democrats are celebrating with their West Coast counterparts as California Governor Gavin Newsom fought back the recall effort to remain in office.

Just thirty minutes after the polls closed, the margin of victory for Newsome was above 30 points, prompting California election officials to call the race early in the night.

The recall effort was largely based in response to Newsom’s heavy-handed government response to COVID-19, mandating masks and shutdowns over the past two years. Republicans saw an opportunity to put those responses to the test, and largely backed conservative commentator Larry Elder as their candidate of choice.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith warned today that the agricultural portion of the Democrats’ evolving $3.5 trillion tax and spend package will worsen issues and threaten the future viability of the nation’s family dairies.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today joined his colleagues to share an update on the situation in Afghanistan following a closed briefing featuring Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the former Commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

Wicker said there was no way to put a pretty face on the situation in Afghanistan, saying it amounts to the most shameful abandonment of friends in American history. He added that the Taliban remains a dangerous terrorist regime.

“The person responsible for this, the worst foreign policy debacle in decades and decades is President Joe Biden and the diplomatic and national security team he put together,” Wicker said. “Today we heard testimony in classified setting from General Miller who had been in Afghanistan for a total of seven plus years…. We know that what President Biden did was contrary to the advice of senior military leadership, such as the general.”

The Mississippi Science Fest is the LeFleur Museum District’s signature event, and will take place Thursday, September 16, and run through Saturday, September 18.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host part of the 6th annual Mississippi Science Fest on Friday, September 17, beginning at 11 a.m.

The annual festival celebrates careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields and demonstrates the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries available in Mississippi to children of all ages.

An additional insurance fee for unvaccinated workers has one alderman taking financial matters into his own hands.

Alderman Ben Carver doesn’t think workers who refuse the vaccine should have to pay extra insurance. That’s why he says he’s setting up a GoFundMe account.

“It all started off with a physician in town that said he’s had people reaching out to him. We just want to help these city employees. We know that municipal and county employees don’t make as much as people in the private sector, and $75 a month can be a cumbersome burden on a lot of people,” said Carver.

Rep. Palazzo hopes the bill will be amended by the House to make subtle changes including allocating more than one-third of the bill to what he calls ‘traditional’ roads, bridges, ports, and harbors, airports, and railroads.

Palazzo spoke to construction contractors about the importance of their work and the stable well-paying jobs available to Mississippians. “I know in the past they create a lot of jobs. They’re American jobs too and these are people that are going to be out. They’re making a good living doing things like building bridges, building roads, dredging our ports and harbors, our levees, our locks. Everything that you can think of. You have to have a good solid sound infrastructure to have a strong economy.”