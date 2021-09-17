This project will be one of the largest solar projects to be approved in the state of Mississippi.

Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced today that he approved a Recommended Order for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the construction, ownership and operation of a solar electric generating facility in Scott County that was the subject of a public hearing on Wednesday.

Pearl River Solar Park LLC will develop a 175 megawatt facility that will encompass 1,760 acres. The estimated cost of the project is $235 million.

“This project will be one of the largest solar projects to be approved in the state of Mississippi,” Commissioner Bailey said. “Mississippi has great potential and sufficient resources to be a lead state in producing and providing cost-competitive renewable energy to its citizens and the region. This solar project in Scott County is another step forward in demonstrating that potential.”

The facility will include 450,000 to 575,000 ground mounted photovoltaic panels. The panels will be mounted via steel racking, single-axis tracking systems and interconnected via AC/DC inverters that connect the project to a step-up transformer and onto the grid at 115kV. The company intends to sell all physical power produced by the project into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator open market.

Construction is set to begin in 2022 and will take between 12 to 15 months. Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2023.

Press Release

9/17/2021