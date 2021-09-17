Revenue is up over $101.4 million for the month of August and $154.7 million for the FY2022 to date.

Total revenue collections for the month of August FY 2022 are $101,416,240 or 25.32% above the sine die revenue esƟmate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through August 2021 are $154,743,145 or 17.57% above the sine die esƟmate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through August 2021 are $32,968,799 or 3.29% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue EsƟmate is $5,927,000,000.

As of August 31, 2021, total revenue collections for FY 2021 were $6,741,384,975. When compared to the total General Fund appropriations for FY 2021 of $5,576,886,000, the General Fund will end the fiscal year with an esƟmated excess of $1,154 million. The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue esƟmate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the esƟmate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of August 31, 2021.

August FY 2022 General Fund collections were $39,324,236 or 8.5% over August FY 2021 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of August were above the prior year by $18.3M. Individual income tax collections for the month of August were above the prior year by $17.9M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of August were above the prior year by $2.9M.

Revenue Report August 2021 by yallpolitics on Scribd