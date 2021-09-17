The board’s “Medical misinformation and disinformation policy” was passed on September with scrutiny of an overreach of authority.

Secretary of State Michael Watson spoke out on Thursday regarding the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure’s decision to potentially revoke physicians licensure if they feel they are providing “misinformation” regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watson shared his opinion that he believes Mississippi doctors should be able to “provide their honest medical opinions without fear of retaliation from a licensing board.”

He continued in the letter that while he supports the medical professions combat of Covid-19 he feels this policy decision could have negative impacts due to its vagueness and could set a precedent of overreach of authority.

He plans to speak with Board Director Dr. Cleveland in the coming days to discuss what he characterized as a troubling policy.