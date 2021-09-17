The legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 Armed Forces members who perished.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is an original cosponsor of legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 American service members who lost their lives last month during a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hyde-Smith is among the 35 original sponsors of S.2756.

The valiant actions and heartbreaking loss of the 13 brave U.S. servicemembers at the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan deserves the highest recognition. Cosponsored a measure to award these heroes the Congressional Gold Medal. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) September 17, 2021

S.2756 is a measure that honors the 13 Armed Forces members who died on August 26th in a terrorist attack to disrupt the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The bill states, “The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan. The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”