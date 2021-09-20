Data processor and software company bringing 50 jobs to Lee County.

Carmigo, a new software company, is locating its headquarters in Tupelo. The project will create 50 jobs.

“Mississippi is home to some of the most tech-savvy innovators in the country, like the team at Carmigo,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The announcement that the company is locating its headquarters in Tupelo, creating 50 good-paying, high-tech jobs, shows others around the country that Mississippi has the ingredients, such as our strong business environment and customizable workforce development programs, to ensure innovators and developers can thrive in our great state. I appreciate the Carmigo team for choosing to create these exciting jobs and grow this new venture in Tupelo.”

Carmigo is an online vehicle marketplace connecting individual sellers with dealers in a one-day auction. The company builds listings for individuals looking to sell a vehicle and then posts them in the marketplace where dealers compete with one another.

“Tupelo is my family’s home. It’s where we live, where our kids go to school, where we go to church. And I’ve seen firsthand how so many young people grow up and leave our great state,” Carmigo Co-founder and CEO Andrew Warmath said. “I’m excited to have an opportunity to partner with Mississippi and battle our brain drain problem by providing an exciting place to work, while Tupelo provides them a great place to live. We have big dreams at Carmigo, and it’s going to take a lot of great minds to execute. We are excited to make a difference in our community by hiring Mississippi-based software developers and operations employees to scale beyond our state.”

Carmigo currently has operations in Northeast Mississippi; Nashville, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. The company will be hiring software developers and operations employees to continually improve the current user interface.

“On behalf of the city of Tupelo, I am thrilled to have a locally owned startup company such as Carmigo create these high-paying software developer and operations opportunities in our area,” said Mayor Todd Jordan, City of Tupelo. “These talented workforce jobs will help cultivate the entrepreneurial and information technology culture we know is vital to our city’s future growth. We appreciate Carmigo’s commitment to Tupelo and the surrounding area.”

The Mississippi Development Authority certified Carmigo through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“The Carmigo team’s dedication to Tupelo and the state of Mississippi, as well as the decision to create this exciting company and bring these new jobs opportunities to their local community, is a strong testimonial to the fact Mississippi is definitely a business-friendly state, but it also is a place that offers an unmatched quality of life and neighborly hospitality,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “MDA is proud to support this homegrown, high-tech company, and we look forward to Carmigo’s success moving forward.”

Carmigo plans to fill the 50 new jobs over the next two years.

“Carmigo’s unique software and professional marketing approach is groundbreaking for the used vehicle industry. I have personally used Carmigo’s services and was impressed by the superior customer service experience and seamless sales process,” Community Development Foundation President and CEO David Rumbarger said. “The Community Development Foundation appreciates the Mississippi Development Authority’s assistance on this exciting project, and I look forward to seeing the great impact that these career opportunities have on 50 local families in the Tupelo region.”

For more information about Carmigo, go to carmigo.io/.