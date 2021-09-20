Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

In other states, these estimates have tended to be on the low end. In neighboring Louisiana, their initial estimated expansion population was around 400,000. It is currently over 600,000, which is 50% over the amount that policy makers based their decision on. Such disparity in estimation is one of the pillars Speaker Philip Gunn has based his objection to expansion on, along with the long term fiscal impacts of more people on the program with less federal support driving up more state budget costs.

Miller acknowledged that there can be a “woodwork effect” – those who have not applied to traditional Medicaid do so when expansion occurs. That dynamic has been seen in other states but Miller says he does not believe there would be much of that effect in Mississippi.

Although, the state economist says he is not exactly sure what the budgetary impact would be if that “woodwork effect” were to occur.

Total revenue collections for the month of August FY 2022 are $101,416,240 or 25.32% above the sine die revenue esƟmate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through August 2021 are $154,743,145 or 17.57% above the sine die esƟmate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through August 2021 are $32,968,799 or 3.29% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue EsƟmate is $5,927,000,000.

As of August 31, 2021, total revenue collections for FY 2021 were $6,741,384,975. When compared to the total General Fund appropriations for FY 2021 of $5,576,886,000, the General Fund will end the fiscal year with an esƟmated excess of $1,154 million.

Secretary of State Michael Watson spoke out on Thursday regarding the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure’s decision to potentially revoke physicians licensure if they feel they are providing “misinformation” regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watson shared his opinion that he believes Mississippi doctors should be able to “provide their honest medical opinions without fear of retaliation from a licensing board.”

He continued in the letter that while he supports the medical professions combat of Covid-19 he feels this policy decision could have negative impacts due to its vagueness and could set a precedent of overreach of authority.

Governor Reeves discusses Biden’s remarks, COVID in MS on CNN

While the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi seem to be on a downward turn, the Mississippi State Department of Health is still warning at risk groups to protect themselves from the virus.

Unlike the first wave of COVID-19, the Delta Variant is impacting some populations in a more devastating way. This includes children, those under 40, as well as pregnant women.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, a total of 15 pregnant women have died and 72 babies (after 20-weeks) have been lost in late term after the mother contracted the virus. According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, 100% of the maternal deaths were unvaccinated, one of which was partially vaccinated.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 2,321 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 49 deaths, and 108 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 473,413 cases, 9,214 deaths, and 1,261,000 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/yV4RK9Opzj — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 17, 2021

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) held an eight hour long meeting in which they discussed Pfizer-BioNTech supplemental Biologics License Application for COMIRNATY for administration of a third dose, or “booster” dose, of the COVID-19 vaccine, in those 16 years and older.

By a vote of 16-2, the FDA advisory committee rejected the request to add a third dose for the general public, saying they still need more data for approval. However, in an 18-0 vote, they endorsed the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe diseases.

A few short months ago, COVID-19 was in full retreat and our economy seemed primed for a comeback. Yet as summer comes to an end, Washington Democrats seem determined to delay our recovery indefinitely. Instead of helping job creators, President Biden and his party are lining up huge tax increases that would remove billions of dollars from our economy. This job-killing proposal adds to the growing pessimism that has already resulted from inflation, a worker shortage, and the spread of COVID-19 variants. Now is the worst time for government to be adding new burdens on the American people.

Our shaky economic situation was made painfully clear with the release of the August jobs report. According to official data, the economy added just 235,000 new jobs in August, down from 1.1 million in July. This dramatic drop is not for a lack of job opportunities. Restaurants, retailers, and hotels are desperate to hire but cannot find enough workers. Last month, 50 percent of employers had job openings they could not fill, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses. This persistent labor shortage has contributed to declining business optimism. The share of job creators who expect conditions to improve in the next six months has now dropped to an eight-year low.

Wicker meets with Guatemala Ambassador

I appreciated meeting Ambassador Alfonso Quinonez of Guatemala this week. We share a strong interest in addressing the root causes of migration and strengthening U.S.-Guatemala business relations. pic.twitter.com/kIEXf3BQCA — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 18, 2021

A Mississippi lawmaker says the families of law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel who died from COVID-19 need to receive compensation.

Rep. Tom Miles, a Democrat who represents Rankin and Scott counties, said he submitted a request Friday morning for a House Bill to ensure those families are taken care of.

“I took this action after seeing reports that these families will not receive the $100,000 normally due them from the State when their loved ones die in the line of duty,” he stated in a social media post.