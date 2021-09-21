Mississippi Treasurer David McRae was today sworn in as Vice President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). McRae is the 55th Treasurer of the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $30 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians.

“I am excited to bring Mississippi values, including fiscal accountability and personal responsibility, to the national stage,” said McRae. “Over the last two years, we have protected the state’s credit rating, stimulated the economy by returning $30 million of unclaimed money to citizens, and helped hundreds of families begin saving for college. I am honored that my peers have recognized these accomplishments as well, and I look forward to sharing Mississippi’s best practices with others.”

McRae will represent the Southern Region on NAST’s Executive Board. The region includes Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Virginia.

Press Release

