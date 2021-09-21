President Joe Biden’s Administration and the IRS want more access to your bank accounts as Democrats seek to pay for their trillions and trillions of dollars in spending.

Gordon Fellows with the Mississippi Bankers Association joined Y’all Politics to discuss the latest proposal floating within the halls of Congress that would expand the IRS’s ability to track what you spend and what you receive annually and why that should concern average Americans as well as financial institutions.

Mississippi Lawmakers have been speaking out against the proposal including Congressmen Michael Guest and Trent Kelly as well as State Treasurer David McRae.

So far no direct legislation has been authored by U.S. House Democrats for the proposal, but it isn’t out of the question that it could come.