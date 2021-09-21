YP Daily Roundup 9/21/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on December 1, 2021.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who began the fight against the ruling in May 2021, is asking the court to recognize the right of the people to pass laws that protect life and women’s health and address legitimate interests of the State.

The same month that Fitch announced the fight an amicus brief signed by 207 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate was filed to reconsider the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Fitch in D.C. visiting with Congressmen ahead of SCOTUS abortion case

I’m happy to see my good friend @LynnFitchAG in D.C. today, meeting with members of Congress as a champion for women and the unborn. I’m proud to work with strong leaders in Mississippi to defend state sovereignty and protect the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/Sx8OwqClt3 — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) September 21, 2021

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced that he has joined 25 other governors in requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border.

Reeves said on social media that it is President Biden’s job to secure the border. The governors plan to “discuss the flood of more than 1.3 million people who are entering our country illegally due to his open border policy.”

The governors wrote in their letter that as President, Biden has the ability to “take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 2,687 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 56 deaths, and 106 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 476,100 cases, 9,270 deaths, and 1,265,547 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/mHX2dFjZ7m — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 20, 2021

Carmigo, a new software company, is locating its headquarters in Tupelo. The project will create 50 jobs.

“Mississippi is home to some of the most tech-savvy innovators in the country, like the team at Carmigo,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The announcement that the company is locating its headquarters in Tupelo, creating 50 good-paying, high-tech jobs, shows others around the country that Mississippi has the ingredients, such as our strong business environment and customizable workforce development programs, to ensure innovators and developers can thrive in our great state. I appreciate the Carmigo team for choosing to create these exciting jobs and grow this new venture in Tupelo.”

Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD). Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists – hunters and anglers. Likewise, NHFD is another chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities that many Americans have turned to during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, NHFD is a reminder that these opportunities are still available for all of us to enjoy.

As a Co-Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and as a member of the 49 state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, my fellow Caucus Co-Chairs and I are proud to take time to celebrate the time-honored traditions of hunting and angling. On this day, we ask our fellow Mississippians to join the 110 House & Senate Mississippi Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus members and our private partners in recognizing the tremendous dedication that our state’s sportsmen and women bring to the conservation of our natural resources.

The name of the game at Agricola Elementary School is early childhood learning.

More specifically, the early learning collaboratives are what’s on the menu. It’s a program State Sen. Brice Wiggins co-authored back in 2013.

“Since that time, Mississippi’s been rated top five in the country in early education,” Wiggins said. “This is my first opportunity to see how things are going right now in George County and let me tell you, it’s amazing.”

According to the Department of Justice, director Christopher Wray has named Jermicha Fomby as the special agent in charge of the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi. He recently served as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.