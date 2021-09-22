Mississippi Development Authority and Startup Genome publish 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report and show that Mississippi ranks in a Top 20 Global Ecosystem in Startup Experience

The 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network was launched at London Tech Week.

The GSER is the world’s most comprehensive and widely read research on startups, with 280 entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed. The GSER includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems in the world, breakdowns by continent with regional insights and founder-focused articles from thought leaders and experts around the world.

“Mississippi is well-known for our work with companies in the advanced manufacturing, agriculture and automotive sectors, but we have so much more to offer, especially in emerging technologies. Our in focus on technology-intensive, knowledge-based economic development includes close partnerships with organizations across the state, including research universities, industry, nonprofit and private sector groups. Some of the areas we are focusing on include marine technology, renewable energy, information operations and biotechnology. These types of companies are especially important to Mississippi and would benefit greatly from locating here,” said Laura Hipp MDA Interim Executive Director

The Mississippi Development Authority, in conjunction with Mississippi’s research-intensive universities and Innovate Mississippi, worked closely with Startup Genome to highlight Mississippi’s strengths against ecosystems globally.

Mississippi’s standing in the 2021 GSER:

Created $50 million in ecosystem value with $11 million in total early-stage funding over the last two and a half years

Highly trained workforce is cited as the reason a startup should move to Mississippi

The Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics sub-sectors are highlighted for their diversity of talent, support resources and startup activity

Targeted areas of emerging technology focus on Advanced Materials, Autonomy, Agriculture, Data Science, Sensors, Diagnostics, Biomedical/Healthcare

“Entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community leaders are working hard all over the world to build productive and inclusive technology ecosystems that are engines of economic growth and job creation for all. The Global Startup Ecosystem Report is the foundation of knowledge where we, as a global network, come together to identify what policies actually produce economic impact and in what context,” said Founder and CEO of Startup Genome JF Gauthier.

The 2021 GSER provides insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to cultivate thriving startup ecosystems and support local startups — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth.