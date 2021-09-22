Mississippi’s Guardsmen head home after helping citizens of Louisiana in the aftermath of Ida.

Next week roughly 250 members of the Mississippi National Guard will come home to Mississippi after aiding in clean-up and recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The Mississippi Guardsmen joined up with the Louisiana National Gaurd and Louisiana Emergency Management Agency in order to provide emergency relief efforts that included removing debris, interagency communication, traffic control, security operations, aviation heavy-lift transportation and logistical distribution of vital supplies to citizens. .

Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various units have been supporting the state of Louisiana during Hurricane Ida relief efforts. MSNG units serving in Louisiana include; the 112th Military Police Battalion, headquartered in Canton; the 223rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Point; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, from Meridian, and the 255th Air Control Squadron, Air National Guard, from Flowood, Miss.