YP Daily Roundup 9/22/21

Last week, the IHL Board went a step further and voted to prohibit colleges and universities from implementing a COVID vaccine mandate for employment or enrollment except for in clinical settings.

In August, trustees of the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) in Mississippi voted not to pass a vaccine mandate at that time for colleges and universities. Some of the trustees during the August meeting worried that with students being piled together at universities and not vaccinated, it would increase numbers as the school year continued.

“The vaccine is clearly the best protection against COVID-19 infections, transmissions, and has been medically reviewed and approved by our country’s leading scientific experts,” Dr. J. Walt Starr, president of the Board of Trustees of IHL had said. “However, the Board does not deem it prudent to require it as a condition of employment or enrollment, except at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and other clinical settings.”

Though the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandated at Mississippi’s eight public universities, many institutions are offering incentives for their students and faculty to get the vaccine.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,669 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 61 deaths, and 103 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 477,769 cases, 9,331 deaths, and 1,280,804 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/oT1B5BcpAV — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 21, 2021

YP – David McRae Elected Vice President of National Association of State Treasurers

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae was yesterday sworn in as Vice President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). McRae is the 55th Treasurer of the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $30 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians.