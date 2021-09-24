Mississippi budget year begins on July 1st.

The Legislature begins work today to craft the FY 2023 state budget. The FY 2022 state budget began on July 1, 2021.

Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee will meet at the Mississippi Capitol to hear from agency heads as they begin the process.

You can tune in to the hearing on YouTube, linked below:

JOINT LEGISLATIVE BUDGET COMMITTEE – Sept. 24, 2021 @ 9 AM. – YouTube

Here is the schedule of presenters at today’s hearing:

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. LBO Presentation (Executive Session)

9:05 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. Economic Update, Mr. Corey Miller, State Economist

9:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Personnel Board – Overview Report for FY 2023, Mr. Kelly Hardwick

9:55 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Revenue, Mississippi Department of, (Lee) Commissioner Chris Graham

10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. Public Safety, Department of, (Deborah) Commissioner Sean Tindell

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Information Technology Services, Department of, (Tina) Mr. David Johnson

11:05 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Transportation, Mississippi Department of (Lee) Mr. Brad White

11:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Archives & History, Department of, (Charley) Mr. Robert Benson (Deputy Director)

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks, Department of, (Max) Dr. Sam Polles

1:50 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. Corrections, Department of, (Deborah) Commissioner Burl Cain

2:15 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Education, Department of, (Charley) Dr. Carey Wright

2:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Medicaid, Division of, (Tracy) Mr. Drew Snyder

3:05 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Human Services, Department of, (Tracy) Mr. Bob Anderson

3:25 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. Human Services – Child Protection Services, (Tracy) Commissioner Andrea Sanders

3:45 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Mental Health, Department of, (Lee) Mrs. Wendy Bailey

4:10 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Health, Board of, (Lee) Dr. Thomas Dobbs

4:35 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Regular Joint Legislative Budget Committee Meeting