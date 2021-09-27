Vicksburg Mayor’s Chief of Staff moves to Governor’s office.

On Sunday, the Vicksburg Post reported that Sam Andrews is leaving his post in Vicksburg to join the staff of Governor Tate Reeves.

Andrews has served as Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs’ Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant since 2018.

The 26-year old Andrews will join the Governor’s office as a special assistant and advisor to Reeves’ Chief of Staff Parker Briden.

“I’m extremely grateful to Governor Reeves and Chief of Staff Parker Briden for this opportunity and am looking forward to the work ahead,” Andrews told the Vicksburg Post.

Governor Reeves announced the hire of Briden as his new Chief of Staff earlier this month following the departure of Brad White who accepted the job as Executive Director at the Mississippi Department of Transportation.