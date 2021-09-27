If you plan to vote in the November 2021 elections and are not registered to do so the deadline is quickly approaching.

Secretary of State Michael Watson is reminding Mississippians who would like to exercise their right to vote in November that they must be registered to do so before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4. If you plan to register by mail, your application must be postmarked by the 4th.

This deadline only applies to voting in the November election, you can register to vote any time of the year in Mississippi

Below are the guidelines to register to vote in the State of Mississippi:

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election;

At least 18 years old at the date of the election;

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,

Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

Circuit Clerk’s Office;

Municipal Clerk’s Office;

Department of Public Safety; and,

Any state or federal agency offering government services.

If you are eligible or interested in submitting your voter application in the mail, those can be accessed through the Circuit Clerk’s office and on the Y’all vote website, yallvote.ms. You can also use that application to update your voter registration information in the event you have moved or your name has changed.

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered To Vote?” section of our Y’all Vote website. If the information listed on our website is incorrect, please be sure to contact your local Circuit Clerk to get the information corrected as soon as possible. Be sure to review and prepare for upcoming deadlines listed in the 2021 Elections Calendar.