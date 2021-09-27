Mississippi lawmakers are reviewing the proposed medical marijuana bill that would establish the program in the Magnolia State.

A summary of the bill was circulating on Friday morning, hitting the high points of the legislation many have been anxiously awaiting.

Now, Y’all Politics has obtained a full copy of the proposed legislation for your review. See below.

Medical Marijuana Bill – 9/24/21 version by yallpolitics on Scribd

In an exclusive interview, State Sen. Kevin Blackwell (R), the primary drafter of the bill in the state Senate, joined Y’all Politics to discuss the legislation and give an in-depth look into the potential medical marijuana program in Mississippi.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn are requesting that Governor Tate Reeves call a special session to consider the bill.

In a release on Friday, Hosemann said legislative leadership has notified the Governor’s staff of the draft legislation, and they plan to meet with the Governor about next steps this week.

A special session could be called as early as Thursday or Friday if all parties agree, however that determination and the agenda for the call is ultimately up to Governor Reeves.

Speaker Gunn has also indicated that he would like to see the Governor add other items to the special call, including a front-line retention program for hospitals using American Recovery and Reinvestment Act monies, consider more funding for the state’s child abuse and domestic violence shelters, and death benefits for first responders who die from COVID-19.