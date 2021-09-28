Congressional Democrats pushing huge spending deal through committees. Kelly calls it “reckless.”

Mississippi 1st District Congressman Trent Kelly (R) is calling out the Congressional Democrats and their proposed $3.5 trillion spending package, calling their plan “reckless” as it will have negative impacts on American taxpayers and farmers.

On Saturday, members of the House Budget Committee voted to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill. Kelly addressed his objections.

“I oppose this bill which includes reckless spending on liberal priorities that come at the expense of American taxpayers and farmers,” Congressman Kelly said.

Kelly shared the excerpt from the Budget Committee hearing shown below where he discussed the recent markup by members of the House Agriculture Committee. He serves on that House committee as well.

The Congressman says during that hearing, Agriculture Committee Democrats refused to adopt any Republican amendments.

Hear what Congressman Kelly had to say below.