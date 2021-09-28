The U.S. Senate hearing will consider the hasty withdrawal and future counterterrorism efforts.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will participate in a televised hearing today to examine the disastrous conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan.

The hearing will feature testimony from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie.

Wicker has been an outspoken critic of the Biden Administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. In a statement ahead of the hearing, the Senator called the humanitarian crisis the withdrawal caused “shameful,” and said the leaders must be held accountable for the debacle.

“The shameful U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the humanitarian crisis that followed can be attributed directly to the Biden Administration’s failures,” Wicker said. “Tomorrow the Senate will continue its work to hold our leaders accountable for this debacle, which has dealt a tremendous blow to America’s credibility and national security.”

